The Wiley College volleyball team will host three schools in its Labor Day Classic for its first home matches of the season on Friday and Saturday.
The Lady Wildcats will play a scrimmage against John Melvin University at 6 p.m. Friday. Their first regular season home match will be at 10 a.m. Saturday against Louisiana Christian University. They will close the classic against their Highway 80 rival Jarvis Christian University at 2 p.m. All three matches will have live video. Live statistics will be available for Saturday’s matches.
Friday’s matches will be a scrimmage between Jarvis Christian and John Melvin at 2 p.m. Jarvis will play Louisiana Christian at 4 p.m. John Melvin and Louisiana Christian will play a scrimmage at noon on Saturday.
The Lady Wildcats opened the season with a pair of losses to Langston University and Paul Quinn College on Aug. 22. Shyla Starks recorded a double-double with 14 kills and 10 digs against Paul Quinn. Brayleigh Mitchell contributed 12 kills, four digs and two block assists. T’aja Hardy recorded 16 digs. Johna Davis tallied 13 digs. Ashlee Traylor put up three solo blocks and two assists.
John Melvin University is in its first year as a program. Ben Kaszeta is in his first season as head coach and brought in nine players. Currently, they are competing in the Gulf Atlantic Christian Alliance.
Jarvis Christian University enters the classic coming off its first victory with a sweep over Williams Baptist College on Tuesday. It opened the season with three losses. Asiah West leads the Lady Bulldogs with 31 kills. Johnice Hubbard has 67 assists.
Louisiana Christian University opens the season in Friday’s match against Jarvis Christian University. It went 11-14 in 2022 and reached the semifinals of the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament. Katie Spell is their top hitter with 191 kills. Emma Cother led the team with 643 assists.
The Lady Wildcats will meet the Wildcats of Louisiana Christian for the third time. They swept the previous two meetings in 2019 and 2021 when they were both in the RRAC. This will be the first time they have played on either team’s home court. The previous two meetings were at neutral sites.
Wiley College has dominated the series against Jarvis Christian University winning 28 of 29 meetings dating back to 2006. They competed as RRAC opponents from 1998 to 2021. It will be the Lady Bulldogs’ first visit to Alumni Gymnasium since 2019.