The Wiley College volleyball team picked up its first victory of the 2023 season with a sweep (25-19, 25-21, 25) over Tougaloo College on Friday. It was unable to follow with a victory in a four-set loss to Rust College (25-13, 17-25, 26-24, 25-16) on Saturday at Alumni Gymnasium.
Friday
Zykeya Hunt shared the team lead in kills with her teammate Rejinah Hickman at seven. She led the team with four blocks with three of them solo. Ashlee Traylor and Shyla Starks contributed five kills each. Kyra Woods recorded 13 assists and a team-high three service aces. Nadia Cortez led the team with 12 digs.
The Lady Wildcats were outscored 27-25 in kills but hit a higher percentage at .086 — while holding Tougaloo College to a .080 hitting percentage. Wiley College was strong on the serve as it put down 11 aces and only made two errors. It gave up 11 aces but benefited from 10 service errors by the Lady Bulldogs.
In the first set, the Lady Wildcats took an early lead and never trailed. Tougaloo tied the set a few times. Two service aces by Woods and a kill by Starks put Wiley College ahead by five. After a timeout, the Lady Bulldogs rallied to tie it at 19. Three kills by Hickman and two by Traylor sealed the Lady Wildcats’ first opening set victory this season.
Wiley College built an early lead in the second set, taking advantage of errors by the Lady Bulldogs. Once again after a timeout, Tougaloo rallied to tie the set. A kill by Hunt and a service ace by Kya Gray put Wiley College back in front by three. An ace by Cortez and a block by Johna Davis and Hunt increased the margin to five.
Tougaloo (0-7, 0-1 GCAC) grabbed its first lead in the third set and held as a high as a two-point advantage. A kill by Starks tied the set at 19. The Lady Wildcats took the lead on a kill by Hickman and an ace by Fatima Ortega. LeAndria Jackson sealed the match with an ace.
Saturday
The Lady Wildcats (1-6, 1-1 GCAC) were outhit .168 to .043 and 42-36 in kills. They gave up 11 service aces while putting down four. However, Wiley College only made six service errors while it benefited from 12 by the Lady Bearcats.
Rejinah Hickman put up a career-high 19 kills on 38 attempts. She hit .342 for the match and added two service aces. Shyla Starks followed with six kills. LeAndria Jackson had her most productive match of the season with 20 assists. Kyra Woods contributed 10 assists and eight digs. Nadia Cortez recorded her third double-digit dig match with 17. Zykeya Hunt recorded a solo block and an assist.
The first set was controlled by Rust College as it put down nine kills and only made on error. The Lady Wildcats only put down seven kills and made eight errors. They fell behind by as many as 11 and were unable to recover.
Wiley College reversed its fortune in the second set — putting down 11 kills and only making five errors. It limited Rust College to nine kills and forced them into 11 errors. Hickman sparked a seven-point rally with a kill. The Lady Bearcats made four straight attack errors, Johna Davis and Hunt got kills to increase the margin to six. An attack error and a set error clinched the set for the Lady Wildcats and evened the match.
In the third set, the Lady Wildcats fell behind and trailed by as many as six. Down by two and facing set point, Brayleigh Mitchell got a kill and an attack error by Rust tied the set. Wiley College was unable to complete the rally. A set error and an attack error put Rust in front.
Needing a victory to force a fifth set, the Lady Wildcats were unable to stop the Lady Bearcats’ attack. They allowed 14 kills and were only able to force three errors. Wiley College put down eight kills but also made eight errors.