The FCS National Bowl 2022 is just a month away, and this year Marshall will be represented on the field. Selah Smith was a Maverick from 2014 to 2018 and received an invite to play in this year’s game that will feature some of the best college seniors in the country.
This event is an annual post-season college football all-star game consisting of great college seniors from across the country. This game allows scouts from the NFL and CFL to find the top talent in the smaller schools. Many teams send their scouts to see it in person, and the games are distributed to all 32 NFL teams for review.
With so many NFL eyes on this game, it is a huge opportunity for any athlete.
“It’s just another game, that’s how you have to think of it," Smith said. "You can’t get a big head. You just have to focus on doing what you’re trained to do."
Smith is not the first Maverick in his family; he follows in his father Jibi Smith’s footsteps. He says it feels great to be able to represent East Texas and Marshall on the national stage. Smith thought about giving up football, but his father and his former teammate-now rookie Patriot Chasen Hines urged him to keep playing.
“I stopped playing football in my sophomore year, but Chasen and my father urged me to keep playing,” said Smith, “I trusted them and kept going. Since my dad also played in Marshall, I feel like I’m carrying the torch for him.
“They saw my potential. They knew what I could do."
After graduating High School, Smith went to Howard Payne University, and will be representing that school along with his teammate Billy Reagans, who also got invited to play in the game.
“Billy and I are super close, that’s my brother," Smith said. "We already have that chemistry. We will be showing everybody that it doesn’t matter what division you’re in, if you can ball, they will find you."
Smith says he appreciates the support from his family and friends in Marshall.
“It feels good, but it’s not over yet. My dad always told me it’s me and him versus the world, and I believe that. We have a lot left to do.”
The FCS National Bowl is on Sunday, Dec. 11 in Daytona Beach, Florida.