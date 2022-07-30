Continuing the countdown, ETBU baseball pitcher Sayer Collins and the women’s basketball team land a spot at No. 3.
No. 3 Individual Moment – Collins sets strikeout record
ETBU pitcher Sayer Collins lands at the No. 3 individual moment by setting a school record and an American Southwest Conference record for most strikeouts, finishing the year with 121 strikeouts to go along with a record of 11-2. The record was broken in the ASC Gold Championship series against UT-Dallas where he recorded six strikeouts. The former ETBU single season record for strikeouts was held by Marty Mayfield set in 2001.
In the season, he recorded 10+-plus strikeouts in six appearances and tied the ETBU single game record with 15 strikeouts vs. UT-Dallas on April 23. He shares that record with Mayfield which was also set in 2001.
Sayers went on to earn numerous awards for the 2022 season including the ASC Pitcher of the Week (4), ASC Blue Bracket MVP, ASC Pitcher of the Year, All-ASC First-Team, NCBWA Pitcher of the Week and Month, D3Baseball.com Pitcher of the Week, D3Baseball.com All-Region First-Team, D3Baseball.com All-American Third-Team, ACBA All-Region First-Team, and ACBA All-American Second-Team. ETBU finished the year with 33 wins, earned its first-ever national ranking, and was the ASC Tournament runner-up.
No. 3 Team Moment – Women’s basketball defeats Rhodes in NCAA opening round
The women’s basketball team earned the No. 3 spot for its 65-53 win over No. 19 Rhodes in the Opening Round of the NCAA Division III Tournament. It was the second time in program history to make the NCAA Tournament.
It was a defensive third quarter that led to ETBU coming from behind to win the NCAA Division III First Round Tournament game over Rhodes College, 65-53. ETBU is now 21-5 and 4-1 in the NCAA Tournament as a program.
Taylor Singleton led the team with 14 points and seven rebounds, adding two blocks and two steals. Brooke Webster and Jade Goynes both had nine points while Goynes added seven rebounds.
Down three at the half, 27-24, ETBU held Rhodes to just eight points in the third quarter and 16-percent shooting, moving ahead by six, 41-35. Hudson scored the first four points in the quarter to take the lead, 28-27. Those points started an 11-5 run over six minutes as ETBU took a nine-point lead, 38-29, when Goynes hit a jumper. Goynes then gave ETBU an 11-point lead, 41-30, with 1:43 to go shifting the momentum to the Tigers. Rhodes cut the lead down to six at the end of the quarter.
The first five minutes of the fourth quarter was all ETBU as it went on a 12-0 run for an 18-point lead, 53-35. Webster made a jumper with 3:43 left in the game to give ETBU a 21-point lead, 58-37. Emma Stelzer also gave ETBU 61-40 lead with 2:48 to go. Rhodes finished the game 13-4 run but couldn’t catch the Tigers as they took the game, 65-53.
ETBU finished the year at 21-6 and in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.