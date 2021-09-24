Carson Combs moved to Marshall as a sophomore and is making a name for himself on the gridiron.
“My grandma lives here,” explained when asked what brought him from the Houston area to Marshall. “My grandfather passed away and that was really hard on her and she needed help so we decided to make the move. Now I call this home.”
Football helped make the transition smoother for Combs.
“It helped a lot,” He said. “It was a really big help because I was able to focus on football and help keep my head straight and use that as my escape from anything I was going through. I could always just come here (on the practice field).”
In Houston, Combs played linebacker but the Mavericks moved him to defensive end.
“I love playing defensive end,” Combs said. “I’m really growing into the position and trying to make it my own. I know they talk about my size and my height but like coach (Anthony) Randle always tells us, it’s not about the size of the dog, it’s about the size of the fight.”
Something about the new position is working out for Combs who has 25 tackles and two sacks so far this season.
Some of Combs’ favorite players to watch are defensive linemen.
“Growing up a Houston Texans fan, I always watched J.J. Watt and being an Aggies fan, I watched Myles Garrett a lot too,” he said. “I really love the way he gets off the ball quickly, how he’s just so explosive, so powerful. I really admire that.”
Combs has been playing football since he was 5 years old and recalls some of his early days in the game.
“I used to play running back, back in the day,” he offered. “My first touchdown in Little League, my dad made a bet with me. He said he would buy my favorite video game if I scored. I ended up scoring three. He was a little mad that day because he had to go spend his money. It was Madden.”
Even though he hasn’t been in Marshall for as long as most of his teammates, Combs has established himself as a leader.
“I would say I lead by example,” he said. “I wouldn’t say I’m a vocal leader. I’m a really quiet person so I’m going to get in there, get the stuff done and get out and do it with as much effort as I can. When I first got here my sophomore year, they preached actions over words.”
“Hard work, energy and effort – that’s who Carson Combs is,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said. “He’s playing a position based off a team need. He’s probably a middle linebacker at the next level but we needed him on the D-line. He did it happily and he plays with a high motor, high energy, high effort. He’s a leader on that D-line and has started to become a leadership voice in the locker room.”
That effort and energy are what Combs said it will take in order to come away with a win in tonight’s district opener against the Pine Tree Pirates. The Mavericks are 1-2 heading into tonight’s game as the Pirates own a record of 2-1.
“Really, playing with a lot of effort like coach Griedl talks about and being rally physical,” Combs said. “This really is a personal game for us because last year, they embarrassed us on our home field so this year, we’re coming to take it back.”
Last week was the bye week for the entire District 9-5A DII but the previous week was when the Mavs earned their win, giving Marshall and its fans more confidence about the 2021 season.
“I’m expecting to make it to the playoffs,” Combs said. “I think we have a really good team this year. I think we have a chance to really do something with the guys on this field.”
Combs said both the team’s play and his individual play have improved significantly since going 5-5 during his sophomore season a year ago.
“Our mentality for the team and the whole program is completely shifting in a completely positive way,” he said. “I think I’ve improved significantly. I think I’ve gotten faster. I think I’ve gotten faster. I think I’ve gotten stronger and most importantly, smart as a player. Being a sophomore on varsity, the game is super fast but now, everything is coming to and I’m able to make the plays I could’ve made last year.”
Despite his team not being able to start off the season with a win on the road, Combs took a lot of positives from the game against New Caney.
“After my first game against New Caney, I got player of the game,” he said. “That was a moment for me because it was back in my hometown and I knew that was a statement game for me. It was my first time being back there for a while and I know some of the dudes on that team and I had my family there so I really wanted to show out and perform.”
Combs and his Mavericks will look to do just that tonight on the road against the Pirates. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Pine Tree’s Pirate Stadium in Longview.