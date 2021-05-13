In game one of the bi-district opener against Whitehouse, Marshall’s Hayden Kelehan pitched all seven innings, allowing just one run on four hits and struck out three batters in an effort to help lead the Mavericks to a 4-1 win. The next day saw Garrett Cotten take the mound, where he too pitched all seven innings, shutting out the Wildcats, allowing just three hits and one walk, striking out two batters as he helped lead the Mavericks to a 2-0 win to complete the first-round sweep.
“Garrett has been throwing great all year,” Marshall head baseball coach Derek Dunaway said. “He has been our go-to-guy. We had a great bullpen session last week with all of our pitchers. Coach (Ashley) Dukes really challenged them to understand that it starts on the mound and that if they were competitive in the strike zone, that we’d have a chance to keep us in ballgames no matter what the score is. I think they really bought into that. Hayden does a lot of things for us. He started off well and pitchers get in slumps too just like hitters do and unfortunately the high school season is shortened so you don’t have a lot of time to get over the slump but he did. He kept working and kept working. If he’s got his off-speed stuff in the strike zone, he’s very hard to beat. That’s what he was struggling with in the middle of the season and he got that corrected. He stepped up as a senior and probably pitched the best game of his career.”
“I think I had confidence over them,” Kelehan said. “I felt like going into the game, I hadn’t really pitched much this year because I couldn’t really find it but coach Dukes and I worked a lot over the past two weeks and that made me a lot more confident going on the mound. So I just feel like I was just better than them. I struggled in my off-speed and I found that. I think that really helped open up a lot of other things.”
“For me, it was just having confidence in myself knowing I have my defense behind me backing me up no matter what,” Cotten added. “Having that confidence helped me get more into it.”
For the Mavericks, confidence is key and it comes with experience – something they have had a lot of this year after being in several game situations as they’ve seen many games decided by just one run apiece.
“Not a lot of teams have had 10 one-run games,” Kelehan said. “Because we were in that situation, we’re a lot calmer and know how to take care of things in that situation.”
“All those one run games help put everything at ease and calm the whole situation down,” Cotten said. “I think it was just believing in each other and having faith that everyone could buy into the process of what we were doing.”
“I just think people bought in and that five-game-winning streak, some players were hitting the ball, players, I’ve never seen hit like that before,” Kelehan added. “I think we bought into ourselves and bought into the coaches.”
That’s the type of confidence the Mavericks will need heading into the second round against Highland Park.
“There are only 64 teams left in 5A and we’re one of them,” Dunaway said. “We’ve earned the right to be here but saying that, there aren’t any bad teams left in the playoffs. Everybody is good. Everybody is advanced. Highland Park has a rich tradition in many sports and a lot of people don’t know they have that in baseball as well. They’re always going at two or three rounds deep every year. They’ve been to the state tournament a few times.”
“I know they’re a pretty decent team,” Kelehan said of the Scots. “They have a few dudes but I still have the same confidence.”
“We can’t come out timid, especially in a playoff game,” Cotten offered.
“I think they’re similar to us,” Dunaway said. “They have good starting pitching. They’re well coached, fundamentally sound, play good defense. They’ve got a couple big bats in their lineups that can do some damage if you allow it to happen and if they’ve got people on base. They’re teenagers. They’re high school baseball players just like we have. We feel confident where we’re at, confident in what we’re doing and just excited to get back out and play again.”
Kelehan knows that a loss would mean the end of his high school baseball career and is determined to keep it going.
“That just fuels it more,” Kelehan said. “Your season is on the line, you want it bad.”
“You’re playing for something,” Cotten continued. “You’re going to want to go out there and have something to play for so you play together as brothers. I’m only a junior but I’ve played with all these seniors most of my life and I’ve known them for so long and I don’t want them to go out with something bad happening. I want to do it for them and for each other.”
Game one between Marshall and Highland Park is slated for tonight at 7:30 p.m. in Marshall. Game two will be Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Highland Park. If necessary, a third game will be played Saturday at 1 p.m. in Marshall.