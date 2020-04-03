David Cotham is continuing to keep his son’s memory alive through book, film
It started with, “Friday Night Howl,” a book which documents the history of Longview Lobo football, written by Cotham’s son Jeremy while fighting leukemia. In 2015, the terrible disease took Jeremy’s life but his parents published their son’s work.
While in the process of writing the book, Jeremy interviewed Charles LeBus, whose father, Frank LeBus, Jr., was the quarterback of the Lobos during the 1937 state championship team.
“Jeremy’s eyes just lit up when Charles said, ‘I think we might have some film from that ’37 state championship,’” Cotham recalls. “Then Jeremy got sick and we had to take him down to MD Anderson, battling life and death and after he passed away, we printed the book. I totally forgot about it (the film) until Longview won state and somebody said, ‘I wish we had film from that game,’ and I said, ‘Well, we might.’”
Cotham went back to inquire about the film.
“I asked Charlie and he said, ‘Yeah I think it’s up in the attic,’” Cotham said. “So we go up in the attic and it looked like a scene from “American Pickers.” It was all dusty and dirty and in the corner were all these canisters of films that said stuff like, ‘Tyler vs. Longview ’39, Marshall vs. Longview ’38,’ then the box said, ‘half game, Wichita Falls.’ That’s all it said. Then I said, ‘Charlie, who did we play in the state championship? It was Wichita Falls.’”
“We had half of that championship game and then we had some other, ’38, ’39, and ’40 game film also,” LeBus said. “I don’t know how dad got a hold of that film.”
They transferred the game film onto DVD that now includes action from 1937-1940. The disc also features a Marshall vs. Longview game from 1937 at Fair Park Stadium in Marshall, a former home of the Mavericks.
Cotham is selling the DVDs for $20 apiece. For more information or to purchase the disc, contact Cotham at 903-736-4637 or by email at Cotham75605@yahoo.com.