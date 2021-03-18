On Tuesday night, Garrett Cotten scored Marshall’s first run of the night before the Mavericks made a comeback to defeat the Center Roughriders in a 7-6 win.
“It was really big, coming from losing a few games in a row and then being down by one, then having that big run, big inning, it was just crazy,” Cotten said. “It was a big confidence booster.”
“Better teams are going to win one-run games,” Marshall head baseball coach Derek Dunaway said. “Those are the championship-type teams. We’ve found ourselves in situations where we weren’t winning those one-run games. It usually comes down to confidence, making the plays when you need to, coming up with timely hitting, a lot of the things we’ve been talking about all season but really it comes down to a mentality of competing every single pitch, no matter the score, no matter the situation and we really harped on that on Monday. Then we got down early but the guys kept competing, kept scratching, kept fighting. It was good for them because we were on them pretty good in practice. Our expectations of them are really high. So it was good for them to have some success and come back to win a game and maybe have that ‘aha’ moment, ‘We can do this.’”
“We were all freaking out because what our coaches had been putting us through in practice was getting us mentally prepared for that game,” Cotten said when asked what the conversation was like in the dugout when the Mavs trailed the Riders. “We were talking, giving each other confidence by encouraging them to stay in the moment and be in the now.”
So far this season, the Mavericks own an overall record of 6-9 and a district record of 0-1. Cotten has 15 hits, one tripe, eight RBI and seven runs from the plate. He has pitched 22-and-two-thirds innings where he has allowed 12 runs on 23 hits, five walks and struck out 31 batters. He owns an ERA of 3.08.
“He’s been on varsity since he was a freshman,” Dunaway said of Cotten. “He’s obviously a very talented baseball player in all aspects of the game. He plays shortstop for us. He leads off or in the two-hole for us. He’s one of our better hitters. He’s also a guy we can count on on the mound. He’s had the experience but as a freshman, he missed most of the season with a wrist injury and last year, obviously, the season got cut short. This is probably the most games he’s played in a season.”
Despite not having played most of the season last year, Cotten said his game has improved since.
“Honestly, I’d say my mental side of the game (has improved the most) because what we talk about is not having a fear of failure and with not having a fear of failure and having confidence, I’ve been able to put that on the field and help the team win.”
“He’s lead-by-example type of guy,” Dunaway added. “He’s going to show up and work every single day and take coaching, listen and try to get better even though he is one of the more talented guys on the team, he’s still trying to take it to the next level. His teammates see that and that helps.”
Baseball has been part of Cotten’s life for as long as he can remember.
“I’ve played since I was 3-years old but whenever I was 17 months old, I hit little Easter eggs off a tee,” he said. “I remember when I first moved to Marshall, I played t-ball at Dixie and me and one of my close friends who goes to EF, we were on the same team. I remember we made a triple play in t-ball.”
Throughout his baseball journey, the Mavericks’ junior has learned valuable life lessons that go beyond the diamond.
“A life lesson I’ve learned from baseball is to never give up and just keep going no matter what because life is going to get hard,” he offered. “You can’t let that phase you. Just keep pushing to the limit.”
Marshall opened up district play on March 9 when it lost to Texas high 12-3. They then took part in Hallsville’s annual Reich Builder’s Classic tournament before Tuesday’s win against Center. Tonight, Cotten and his Mavericks will return to district play when they play host to the Pine Tree Pirates.
“I’m expecting for the team to go out and compete every pitch, no matter what,” Cotten said. “That’s what we do around here – compete, compete, compete.”
First pitch is slated for 7 p.m.