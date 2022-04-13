Marshall bumped up its baseball game with Pine Tree 30 minutes in order to beat the rain as the Mavericks also beat the Pirates for their first district win of the year in a 3-1 final. The Mavs are now 9-11 overall and 1-6 against district opponents. The Pirates are 6-13 overall and 3-5 in district play. Tuesday’s meeting was the second between the two teams as the Pirates beat the Mavericks the first time around 4-0.
Garrett Cotten pitched a complete seven-inning game where he threw 103 pitches, allowing just one run on four hits, two walks and struck out seven batters. The Mavericks scored their three runs on eight hits. Jacob Oden went 2-for-3 with two runs. Dallan Shaw was 2-for-3 with one run and one RBI. Javarius Mitchell reached on a single and a hit-by-pitch. Andrew Phillips was 1-for-3. Carlos Hill was 2-for-3. Caden Noblit was 1-of-2.
Max Gidden was 1-for-4 with a double. Dean McMillen was 1-for-3 with a triple. Matthew Lummus was 1-of-2, as he reached on a walk and scored one run. Dilan Shelton went 1-for-2 and reached on a walk. Cruz Cox pitched all six innings, throwing 94 pitches, allowing three runs on nine hits as he struck out nine batters.
“Winning is fun and losing sucks,” Marshall head baseball coach Derek Dunaway said. “It’s not easy when you’re not winning. It’s hard but that’s what good teams do. They battle through adversity. I thought having that Friday off was good and I gave them the weekend off. I said, ‘Don’t think about baseball. Go be a kid.’ I did the same thing – just get away. Sometimes you just need to get away from it and not thing about it.
“It starts on the mound,” Dunaway continued. “Garrett threw great tonight and we had something good happen in the first inning. Usually in our first inning, we’re down by two runs and our minds start going, ‘Here we go again,’ but we battled through, had some good at bats, scored some runs early and Garrett shut them down. We played great defense, made some great defensive plays. It was a clean ballgame we came out on top.”
With a runner on second, Cotten threw a pair of strikeouts to help the Mavs keep the Pirates scoreless heading into the bottom of the first inning.
Oden led off with a base hit and was brought home a batter later on an RBI single from Shaw. Mitchell reached on a hit-by-pitch and Phillips singled but the Mavs were unable to add to their lead as they led 2-0 heading into the second inning.
The Mavs forced the Pirates to go three up, three down in the top of the second. Like in the first inning, the second inning saw Oden and Shaw single with Shaw bringing home Oden as the Mavs added a run to their lead, making it 3-0 after two quarters in the books.
Both teams went three up, three down in the third inning. The top of the fourth saw McMillen reach on a two-out triple but a 6-3 putout ended the top half of the inning. Hill led the bottom half by laying down a bunt for a single. He took second a sacrifice from Roth. Marshall got a couple runners on thanks to a base hit and a fielder’s choice but was unable to add to its lead as the score remained 3-0 heading into the fifth inning.
The Pirates got on the board when Shelton’s RBI single brought home Lummus on a play that Mavericks fans thought he was out at the plate. Shelton advanced to third on a ground-rule double from Gidden, putting two runners into scoring position with two outs. Beau Burris stretched out and made a diving catch for the final out of the inning.
Lummus reached on a single in the top of the seventh. He advanced to second when Hall was thrown out at first. Cotten then walked his second batter of the night to send Shelton to first with two outs. Roth ran under the ball at centerfield for the final out to give the Mavs their first district win of the year in a 3-1 victory over the Pirates.
The Mavericks are set to return to action today when they travel to Sulphur Springs to take on the Wildcats. Dunaway said believes having one less day of practice will help his Mavs.
“I think it’s good for us in this moment,” he offered. “This time of the year, it’s about staying sharp in practice. You’ve got to know how to field a ground ball, turn a double play or whatever by this time of the year so we’ll come out here, have a short practice, be sharp and I think it’s going to be good to just get back on the field and compete again.”
First pitch for Marshall’s contest in Sulphur Springs is slated for 7 p.m. Pine Tree is slated to play host to Caddo Mills today in non-district action before returning to district play Tuesday in Hallsville against the Bobcats.