As Garrett Cotten and his Mavericks open up district play tonight, they’ll do so completely bought into what their coaches have been preaching to them.
“Just coming together as a team, win every pitch, competing, it’s us vs. us,” Cotten said. “To me, that means to compete against ourselves and not worry about what’s on the other team’s jersey. We just have to focus on us, do what we can.”
Last year saw the Mavs go three rounds deep. Cotten is hoping to see his Mavs repeat that success.
“This year, I’d definitely say we’ve built off what we did last year,” he said. “Everybody knows what the new standard is. We’re focused on what our motto is, which is ‘Win it and compete every pitch.’”
Perhaps it’s that mindset that has helped the Mavs earn their 8-5 record. Maybe it’s that mindset that has helped Cotten go 4-0 from the mound so far. He has pitched in four games, starting all of them. He has pitched 19 innings where he has given up just six runs on 10 hits, walking 14 batters and striking out another 14. He has an ERA of .368. At the plate, he’s currently 13-of-27 with three doubles, one home run, eight RBI and 16 runs.
“Being a freshman, starting on varsity and being our leadoff hitter, we knew he was talented,” Marshall head baseball coach Derek Dunaway recalls. “It’s been fun watching him grow mentally and physically. He’s a really good baseball player. He’s fun to watch whatever he’s doing, making a great play at short, on the mound filling up the strike zone, having great at bats. He’s a fun baseball player to watch.”
His high school baseball career hasn’t been without its ups and downs. He started as a freshman before suffering a wrist injury. Then his sophomore season was wiped out due to a worldwide pandemic. Then last year, he and his Mavericks had their best season ever.
“It gave me a big confidence boost,” Cotten said of last season. “Going three rounds deep was something I had never experienced and neither had any of the other kids. It’s something we can use for this year.”
It didn’t take long after last season for Cotten to prepare for his senior season.
“It was so fast,” he said. “Going three rounds deep leads toward the end of the year and we started summer ball like two weeks later. So that’s when I got back in.”
Early in this season, Cotten had a scare when he took a pitch to his wrist.
“I got hit in the same spot as freshman year that broke it,” Cotten explained. “It’s still a little tight turning it but it’s playable now. I was scared. Right when it happened, in my mind, I was like, ‘Oh man, not again.’ It just scared me because I didn’t want to be out for another season.”
As a senior, Cotten knows his teammates look to him for leadership, something he provides with his actions.
“I would say I’m not really a vocal leader but I’m more of one those guys who will help you if there’s something wrong,” he explained. “I’m going to be one of those guys who will assist you and aide you.
“I hope to be remembered as being the guy who wants to go out there, compete and give my best 100 percent of the time,” he added when asked how he hopes to be remembered by teammates after he graduates.
“Garrett is a quiet kid but his work ethic and his abilities, that’s where he leads. Guys look up to him,” Dunaway said. “He’s our best player and we’ve discussed that in front of the team. They’re going to go the way he goes based off his work ethic and how he’s playing during the game, what his body language is, so he leads in that way.”
With tonight being the district opener, Cotten has high hopes for his team in district play.
“This year, I obviously want to compete for a district championship but the goal is to come out as a team, compete and win every pitch,” Cotten said.
The Mavericks are slated to open district play against the Pine Tree Pirates tonight at 7 p.m.