Cousins Emily Hill and Claire Abney finally get the chance to do something they’ve wanted to do for a while – play on the same volleyball team.
“We’ve never played together but we’ve talked about it, probably since I was in seventh grade,” Abney said.
“We’ve always peppered the hall and we’ve done everything but play together,” Hill said. “It’s nice to have a year where we can actually be on the same team. I go to Dallas with her for tournaments to watch her play and she watches me play but we never played together. I never got to hit her set and she never got to set to me and now we’re doing that. We’re taking advantage of the connection we have as family and it’s really nice to be able to do that.”
The cousins were on a road trip when they made a stop at Buc-ee’s and bought a volleyball.
“We still the ball,” Hill offered. “We still pepper with it.”
Both Hill and Abney got their volleyball start in the seventh grade while playing for Trinity Episcopal School in Marshall.
“My mom made me play at first but after getting into it and being on a team, I started to really enjoy it,” Hill, now a senior for the Lady Mavs recalls. “If I wasn’t playing volleyball, I’d be at home doing absolutely nothing, so it was nice to be doing something, going somewhere and being good at something.”
“I started two years after her,” Abney, a sophomore for the Lady Mavs said. “I remember the first games I played, I would be so happy if I just got a good pass. I would be like, ‘Oh my gosh, I just did that.’”
The two bring chemistry they believe has helped with the overall team chemistry.
“They’re really close so they do have that connection,” Marshall head volleyball coach Kayla Allen said. “They’ve spent a lot of time playing with each other outside of school, so that just helps strengthen the connection and bond that they have.”
Allen Abney worked hard to secure a spot on varsity and Hill has taken on a larger leadership role as a senior.
“We just needed her to develop a little more,” Allen said of Abney. “She spent all summer working. She was actually in Montana and she went to Bozeman High School’s weight sessions and open gym sessions. She went to a Nebraska camp. She went to a Montana Sate camp, so she’s been working really hard and just coming into the role that we needed her to play.
“Emily is one of our most consistent players and she always has been,” Allen continued. “She brings a lot to the team that way. This year she has taken her leadership role as a senior but also with her play being consistent, her teammates know they can depend on her.”
Volleyball has helped the two cousins learn the value of hard work and effort.
“Whether it’s in the classroom or here, you’ve got to put in effort,” Abney said.
“You can’t do the bare minimum and be successful,” Hill added. “In the weight room or here (on the court), you can’t just jog. You have to run. You have to lift.”
Now that they’re on the same team, they’re trying to enjoy every moment it lasts, and hope to make it last as long as possible.
“I think we’re going to be good,” Abney said of the Lady Mavs’ squad.
“Our only enemy is ourselves,” Hill offered. “We have the skills. It’s just sometimes we get in our own heads. A big thing in sports right now is mental – we need to mentally prepare ourselves and mentally focus.”
“And with us being mentally prepared, I think we could go even further into the playoffs than just the first round,” Abney added.
Their Lady Mavs own an overall record of 13-6 and are slated to return to action in their home tournament today. In previous years, the tournament was hosted by Marshall and ETBU but this year all games are at Marshall High School. The Lady Mavs first game in pool play is slated for 2 p.m.