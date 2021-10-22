My fellow Dallas Cowboys fans, let’s pump the breaks on Super Bowl talks.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m enjoying the 5-1 start. I love how the defense has improved by leaps and bounds Each game, I’ve been highly anticipating another interception from Trevon Diggs and it’s been fun watching Micah Parsons making an impact all over the field from multiple positions. After all these years, I’ve been having a blast watching the Cowboys finally run the ball and allowing Tony Pollard get into the mix, sharing carries with Ezekiel Elliott. To say I’ve been highly impressed with the coordinators would be an understatement.
As I’ve said before, I’m not usually superstitious but if there’s a chance that jinxing is real, I don’t want to be held responsible in any way for the Cowboys’ season ending in disappointment.
More than anything, I’m trying to protect us all from severe pain and heartache. One thing I’ve learned as a Cowboys fan, especially post ‘1990s is to keep my expectations nice and low. If they do better than my expectations, I’ll be pleasantly surprised and ecstatic. If they don’t exceed my expectations, I can say I saw it coming. I’m a firm believer in that the lower the better because not only are high expectations harder to reach but if expectations are too high, it’s higher and harder fall when the collapse comes.
I’m also a firm believer in that a real fan thinks realistically. Saying you don’t think your team will come on top doesn’t mean you don’t believe in your team. It means you’re being honest. Real fans know the strengths and more importantly, the weaknesses of their team. It doesn’t make sense to say year in and year out that your team doesn’t have any weaknesses.
Does it make me less of a fan to say the Rangers may never be contenders as long as John Daniels is in charge? No, it just means I’m thinking more realistic.
Of course I would love to see the Cowboys win it all for the first time since Super Bowl XXX but as every coach preaches, we’ve got to take it one game at a time. If we can do that and enjoy each win instead of being so focused on what happens in February, the season as a whole will be more enjoyable.
Sadly, we don’t get to see the Cowboys win today but I guess the good news is their five-game winning streak won’t come to an end this week either.
Let’s just enjoy one game at a time and if that means we get to see the Cowboys in February, great but let’s lower the expectations a little.