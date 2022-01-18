We can make one excuse after another as to why the Cowboys are now in their offseason but the truth is, there’s no excuse for the numbers – five sacks allowed, so sacks by the defense, 14 penalties committed, Ezekiel Elliott rushed 12 times for 31 yards to help bring the total to 77 rushing yards for the team.
Those numbers aren’t numbers of a championship team.
Yet somehow, the Cowboys were alive until the very last second of Sunday’s game but not because they played a stout game. It seemed like the 49ers were trying to give it to Dallas who went down in typical Cowboys fashion.
The game should have ended several times.
Do you remember watching Lord of the Rings Return of the King? It seemed like that movie had about 20 endings. It was the same way with the Cowboys-49ers game.
If it was a movie, the writers came up with several alternate endings and decided to keep them all, only for the final results to be the same as Cowboys fans have sadly become accustomed to over the course of the last couple decades.
Now as we officially move into the offseason, it won’t take long for changes to be made. I’m just waiting to get news of this year’s defensive coordinator Dan Quinn taking a head coaching job elsewhere. I don’t want this to happen and I hope Jerry Jones opens up his wallet or does everything he can to keep Quinn in Dallas.
The way he turned the defense around in just one way was just as if not more impressive than the Miracle Max reviving Wesley (OK, I’m done with my movie references for now but you get the idea). To be honest, I would even be OK with Quinn being promoted to head coach and taking over for Mike McCarthy but considering what the team went from last year to this year, Jones won’t make that move.
Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has had interviews and I’m kind of hoping he gets his first job as a head coach elsewhere as well.
To say this team has made questionable calls this season would be an understatement, whether with the coaching staff or the front office but one way or another, changes are on their way in Big D.
I can only hope the changes are for the better.