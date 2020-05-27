After ‘The Last Dance’ aired, there was a lot of discussion about what sports stories would make for a great documentary series and there’s one that really comes to my mind – The Dallas Cowboys of the 1990s.
It certainly wouldn’t lack drama. It could start off with Jerry Jones purchasing the team and firing Tom Landry. Then it could lead into the hiring of Jimmy Johnson and everything that led up to the Herschel Walker trade, something to which I’ve always wanted to know more details.
Troy Aikman’s rookie season in 1989, the Cowboys went 1-15 and because of that Walker trade, Johnson helped lead the Cowboys to back-to-back Super Bowl victories. A documentary could dive deep into the details about what contributed to the turnaround and the behind-the-scenes stories.
Of course, there’s no lack of drama between Johnson and Jerry Jones and it could document how that relationship went sour despite the fact the Cowboys were still winning Super Bowls.
Then of course, the “resignation” of Johnson (It still kills me to think of what could have been had they been able to set their egos aside), then replacing him with Barry Switzer, who played a part in bringing in Deion Sanders and went to the Cowboys’ third Super Bowl in four years.
Everyone knows the Cowboys of the 90s were stacked with characters, with Sanders, Michael Irvin and Nate Newton at the top and that would make the film worth watching. I’d obviously want to hear from Aikman and Emmitt Smith but I’d also like to hear side stories, from guys like Bill Bates, Charles Hailey, Leon Lett, Ken Norton, Jr. and several others.
Every story is several stories within one and it’s those smaller stories I would love to hear. For the Walker trade for instance, what other teams were the Cowboys considering him to and who would they have gotten in return? How did the Vikings come into the mix? Whose idea was it to trade away the former Heisman Trophy winner?
I’d also love to see what went on behind closed doors in the Cowboys’ war room as they moved up during the 1990 draft to take Smith. I’d also find it fascinating to know what negotiations were like between the front office and Smith were like after Super Bowl XXVII when the running back didn’t have a contract and he missed the first two games of the year, forcing the Cowboys to start off 0-2 before eventually winning Super Bowl XXVIII.