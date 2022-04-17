So far this offseason, it seems as though the Dallas Cowboys are playing the quiet game. Perhaps owner/general manager Jerry Jones is taking the “addition by subtraction” theory to heart.
After a first-round exit, the Cowboys have done nothing to improve. Wide receiver Amari Cooper is a Cleveland Brown and Randy Gregory is a Denver Bronco. Cedrick Wilson is a Dolphin. The team was shopping right tackle La’el Collins and was forced to cut him.
What irritates me the most might be when Jones gives someone a massive contract and two years later, has to cut that player loose or trade him to save cap room because of said massive contract. Not that we needed further proof that Jones doesn’t know how to manage a team but he continues to rise to the occasion and provide just that.
Jones opened up his wallet to Michael Gallup by giving him a contract worth five years, $62.5 million despite the fact Gallup suffered a torn ACL injury. The Cowboys brought in James Washington who could be weapon but at best, that just makes up for Cooper’s exit, it doesn’t improve the team after its loss to San Francisco.
To say this offseason has been a negative up to this point for the Cowboys would be a major understatement.
Longtime public relations director Rich Dalrymple retired slightly before ESPN reported the franchise paid four cheerleading members $2.4 million in a settlement after he was accused harassment.
Jones wouldn’t be Jones if he wasn’t surrounded by drama. A 25-year old woman then came forward with a lawsuit claiming to be Jones’ daughter. It appears to be the case and I for one can’t say I’ll be surprised to find out 100 percent that that it is. In fact, I think I’d be more surprised to learn that Jones is not her father.
With all the negative drama and none of positive so far this offseason, Jones and the rest of the front office need to make a splash in the draft in order to actually improve the team and to prove they’re not content with mediocrity.
There’s no telling if they Cowboys will trade up, down or stay where they’re at in the draft. There are multiple areas of need for the Cowboys and in my opinion, it starts up front with the offensive line. Regardless though, Jones and the Cowboys need to do something soon unless they’re content not competing for a Super Bowl and are happy living off the success of the ‘90s.