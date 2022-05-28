Elysian Fields’ football team went four rounds deep and finished the season by going 11-3 overall and a perfect 6-0 against district opponents.
Shortly after the season, Scott Ford retired as athletic director and head football coach and Justin Crow took over the role.
“I think it was a challenging year for a lot of different reasons, a lot of change,” Crow said. “I think the kids were resilient though. I think the same way they compete, they were able to fight their way through it, go out and perform their best when it comes to athletics.”
Ever since taking ever at Elysian Fields, Crow said he has witnessed moments that he was proud of in other sports.
“I’m real proud of our baseball team performing they way they did to begin district,” he offered. “They started out 7-0. They were super young, a bunch of freshmen and sophomores on that team. Their youth really began to show that second round of district, stuff we expected to happen with a youthful team but they started 7-0 so we kind of forgot they were youthful. I was really impressed with the way they showed up and made people recognize, ‘Hey, you’re going to have to show up and play against us. I’m really excited about the future of the baseball team. We didn’t have a lot of seniors across the entire athletic program. We’ve got a lot of kids back with our spring sports at least.
“If I had to pick out one standout moment, it was Grant Sims qualifying for the state track meet,” Crow continued. “He did a heck of a job running the mile at regionals. He came in seeded fifth in the 1,600. Some stuff happened and he had some adversity earlier in the (regional) meet and he was really determined he was going to be gritty and not be denied his trip to Austin and he got it done in that 1,600.”
Crow said he expects the football team to be young this upcoming season but most of the other sports will have experience after this year.
“It’s funny because that’s the case for all the sports except for football,” he said. “We lost a pretty big senior class but it’s the same kids who are doing it across the board. Football will be really young next year. Half that baseball team is the same ones I’ll be counting on Friday night. We’ll be young and there will be some growing pains with that too. I think we’ll experience a season similar to what baseball had this past year, just trying to get some guys some experience and yeah, just about all the other sports, the core is coming back.”
Crow said he’s pleased with how the transition to Elysian Fields’ new athletic director and head football coach.
“It’s going really well,” he said. “Again, change is tough for everybody. There’s a really heavy amount of buy-in though, so that’s going well. There’s a lot of coaching turnover for various reasons. There were several coaches who had strengths that I was ready to utilize if they stuck around but they had to move on and do what they needed to do but we’ll be good for it in the long run because all of us are starting this thing brand new. So we get to set things and do it our way.”