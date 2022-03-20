It’s been nearly two weeks that Hirschi offensive coordinator Justin Crow was announced as the new athletic director and head football coach at Elysian Fields and on Wednesday, he’ll officially start his new role.
“It’s a good opportunity for me and my family,” Crow explained. “It’s tough leaving Hirschi. We had a real good team here. We had a lot of good things going for us here but we like the small town. We’re fond of East Texas and with the strong athletic tradition, we think it’s a good place to bring our family, raise a family and get plugged into the community.”
This 2021 football season marked Crow’s 17th season as a coach but the 2022 season will be his first as a head coach.
“It’s been of my goal (to be a head coach) and once again, I just wanted to find a good program to get plugged into,” Crow explained. “I never was going to take a head coaching job just to take one. This one is a good opportunity. It’s somewhere I can go and we can win games and get something good established. I was lucky in that regard.”
Crow said his expectations for the Yellow Jackets are high.
From what I’ve seen, it looks like we’ve got some good pieces coming back. I’ve got to get familiar with it but we’re going to get in there, we’re going to put the kids first, we’re going to love the kids, we’re going to make them win in the classroom and in turn, we’re going to win on the football field, on the court and everywhere. I know it’s a tradition rich with athletics, so we expect to compete every time we step on the football field. That’s a guarantee.”
Crow added he has a game plan to help his players succeed in the classroom.
“It’s tremendously important,” he said. “We’re going to have an academic coordinator. We’ll check in probably weekly with the teachers to make sure their grades are up, they’re doing right in the classroom as well. When they’re not, we’re going to address and make sure it’s not a problem at Elysian Fields.”
As for Xs and Os of football, Crow has ideas of what he might run but plans to evaluate first.
“I always tell people I want to run what’s going to make us win,” Crow said. “ We’re by no means married to one certain system. When I was at Hirschi, we were in the spread offense. We were really successful with that. What I’ve seen with Elysian Fields, it looks like we can take that exact system and bring it in. That was one positive about it. They’ve got athletes that we can spread the ball to and get it around the field, let multiple kids tough the football and let a lot of people be involved.
“Defensively, we’ve got to really look at it and see what’s best for our kids but we’ll most likely base out of a 4-2-5 scheme,” Crow continued. “There are a lot of ways you can adapt with that defensively. It’s a good default these days and with high schools, you can adapt to a lot of personnel. So we’ll probably start with that and go from there, make adjustments and do what we’ve got to do to win games.”