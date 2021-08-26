RICHARDSON – Mary Hardin-Baylor has been picked to win the 2021 American Southwest Conference football season, after a vote of the league’s head coaches and directors of sports information, the ASC office announced on Thursday, August 26.
Hardin-Simmons senior quarterback Kyle Jones was voted as the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, while UMHB senior defensive back Jefferson Fritz was selected as the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year and Texas Lutheran senior kicker Juan Ocampo earned Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year honors.
Mary Hardin-Baylor (5-0 / 4-0 ASC) received 99 points in the preseason poll and recorded 17 out of a possible 20 first place votes. The Cru won their 16th ASC championship in the spring.
Hardin-Simmons (4-1 / 4-0 ASC) received 179 points, including two first-place votes. The Cowboys won the ASC East Division in the 2020-21 shortened season.
East Texas Baptist (3-2 / 2-2 ASC) was picked third with 153 points and one first place vote. Rounding out the poll were Texas Lutheran (140); Belhaven (115); Howard Payne (95); McMurry (69); Austin (62); Southwestern (54); Sul Ross State (41).
Jones was the ASC Offensive Player of the Year in the spring. He led the conference with 11 touchdowns passing with 1,233 yards on 84-of-134 passing. He also ran 22 times for 76 yards and a score.
Fritz was the ASC Defensive Player of the Year for the second time in the spring, earning All-America First Team honors. He came up with 28 tackles, 3.5 for a loss, three interceptions for 48 yards, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.
Ocampo was also a First Team All-America selection, going 7-for-8 on field goals and 17-of-17 on extra point attempts. He drilled a long field goal of 44 yards.
Fourteen student-athletes were selected by the head coaches to the Players to Watch list.
The 2021 season gets underway Thursday, Sept. 2.