Torrien Culberson has high hopes for his Marshall Mavericks this basketball season.
“I want us to win a district championship and make the playoffs,” he said, adding his individual goal is to be the best defender on the team. “Me and Domar Roberson, we always guard the best player on the other team so we kind of compete to be the best defensive player and I know he and Campbell compete for best offensive player.”
However, he knows they have a lot of work to do in order to make that happen.
“We need to play as a team,” the Mavericks junior said. “We need to limit our turnovers. We’re a little undersized so we need to box out and rebound a little better and shoot free throws better.”
Culberson saw limited playing time on varsity last year and said he has stepped up his game significantly since.
“I’m a better defender now,” he explained. “I handle the ball better, I turn it over less. I’m a smarter basketball player. I played against better competition. I went to Dallas and things like that and learned a lot.”
“He’s a really good leader,” Carson said when asked what Culberson brings to the table. “He’s probably our best on-ball defender. He’s got a big heart. He’s got quick hands. He’s a pretty good ball handler. He sees the floor. He’s a competitor. He’s a great kid.”
Culberson said he has learned valuable lessons from Carson
“Coach Carson always says if all he teaches us is basketball, he’s failed at his job,” Culberson offered.
There are a handful of moments that stand out to Culberson so far, like the time he had back-to-back and-ones against Kilgore.
The Mavericks are in search of their first district win two games into district play but the team is hopeful the experience of playing in the Paris Tournament will help them earn some wins against district opponents.
“Going up against that competition was really good,” Culberson said. “We’ve already seen good competition. So we come back and play in our district and we’ve already seen really good players and competed against them.”
Culberson and his Mavericks are slated to return to action tonight when they take on Longview at Lobo Coliseum. Action is set to being with the freshman team at 5 p.m., followed by the JV at 6 p.m. and the varsity at 7 p.m.