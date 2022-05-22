Regardless of what happens in tonight’s matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors, this season has been nothing but a success for the Mavs. What would your reaction have been had someone told you at the beginning of the season that Dallas would be in the Western Conference Finals?
I would have said, “Not a chance,” and would have definitely thought the Mavs switching places with Los Angeles Lakers was more likely.
Thankfully, I was wrong. It’s been a pleasantly surprised and you know there are 26 other NBA teams that would love to switch places with the Mavs, even though they enter tonight’s contest trailing 0-2 in the series.
Yes, tonight is a must-win for the Mavericks but they showed in the last series against the Suns that being down 0-2 is not a death sentence on the season. Luka Doncic has been playing out of his mind. He’s averaging about 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and per game this season and singlehandedly carrying the team on his shoulders.
Obviously the Mavericks have left plenty of room for improvement and I expect to see some of that improvement in tonight’s contest. Sure, Doncic and the Mavs could definitely improve defensively and many people are quick to point out that Doncic doesn’t have a true No. 2. I think solving one problem will help solve others. If the Mavericks step up and play solid team defense, that can lead to fast-break points and to one of Doncic’s teammates establishing himself as the true No. 2.
Knocking off Golden State is already a tough task but doing so by coming back from 0-2 is one many might just consider impossible. Thankfully for the Mavericks though, they’re back home where they own a 5-1 record in the playoffs and haven’t lost since dropping Game 1 of the opening round to the Utah Jazz.
The Warriors and Mavericks have a very-similar style that involves a lot of threes, so when one team is hot and the other is not, the score may indicate the game is a bigger blowout than what it actually is but momentum can quickly shift, like we saw Friday night.
I’m rooting hard for the Mavericks to make their first NBA Finals appearance since 2011 and beating a team that has been a dynasty in recent years would be quite the accomplishment. Even though if that doesn’t happen though, this season has been a huge success for Dallas and gives Mavs fans something to look forward to in the near future.