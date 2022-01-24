Gilmer’s Madyson Tate and Jefferson’s Jakardan Davidson earned East Texas Player of the Week honors after helping their respective teams pick up a pair of wins in games played Jan. 17-22.
Tate averaged 23.5 points and 3.5 rebounds for Gilmer in wins over Pleasant Grove and Liberty-Eylau, and Davidson helped lead Jefferson to wins over Arp and Elysian Fields by averaging 14.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, seven assists and eight steals per outing.
The Lady Buckeyes opened the week by knocking off Pleasant Grove, with Tate scoring 26 points and adding four rebounds. She had 21 points, three rebounds and two assists three nights later in a win over Liberty-Eylau that moved Gilmer to 22-5 overall and 5-1 in District 15-4A play.
Gilmer visits Paris on Tuesday.
Davidson opened the week with a triple-double in a 79045 win over Arp and had a double-double in a 70-46 win over Elysian Fields as Jefferson moved to 6-1 in District 16-3A.
Against Arp, Davidson scored 12 points to go along with 10 assists, 10 steals and eight rebounds. He had 17 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and six steals against Elysian Fields.
The Bulldogs host Waskom on Tuesday.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
Girls
West Rusk’s Piper Morton averaged 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 4.5 steals in wins over Harleton and Arp.
Jefferson’s Da’Navia Thomas, Jordyn Davidson and T.J. Hood all averaged double figures in he scoring column in two games. Thomas averaged 15 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals, Davidson 12 points, six rebounds and seven steals and Hood 14 points, nine rebounds and two steals.
Hawkins’ Makena Warren averaged 13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, two assists and two steals in wins over Carlisle and Union Grove. Teammate Lynli Dacus averaged 15.5 points, five rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 steals, and Jordyn Warren averaged 12 points, four rebounds, five assists and seven steals.
Big Sandy’s Mikyla Bachert scored 20 points in an overtime loss against Beckville
Boys
Pittsburg’s Dalton Field averaged 20.5 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks in a loss to Liberty-Eylau and a win over North Lamar. He had double-doubles in both games, scoring 19 points and adding 10 rebounds and two blocks against L-E and finishing with 22 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks against North Lamar.
Beckville’s D.J. Rockwell had 14 points and nine assists in a 61-49 win over Union Grove and added 18 points and seven assists in an 82-32 win against Overton.
TABC Rankins
GIRLS
DeSoto in Class 6A, Cedar Park in 5A, Argyle in 4A, Canadian in 3A, Gruver in 2A and Sands in Class A are this week’s top-ranked teams in the poll released by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches on Monday.
Martin’s Mill in 2A (No. 2) and Brownsboro in 4A (No. 5) are the top-ranked East Texas teams.
BOYS
Tatum is No. 6 in Class 3A, Avinger No. 12 in Class A and Beckville No. 19 in Class 2A in the latest TABC poll.
Top-ranked teams for the week are Richardson in 6A, Beaumont United in 5A, Faith Family in 4A, Dallas Madison in 3A, Lipan in 2A and Texline in Class A.
Longview Christian School is ranked No. 5 in Class 2A and Christian Heritage Classical School is No. 9 in Class A among private schools.