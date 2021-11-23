The Wiley College women’s basketball team’s defense was too much for Arlington Baptist University to handle in a 92-60 victory Monday at Alumni Gymnasium.
The victory is the largest for the Lady Wildcats since beating Dallas Christian College by 33 on November 26, 2019. Wiley College extends its winning streak to three games which is the longest since the end of the 2019-20 season.
The Lady Wildcats (3-3) forced 25 turnovers with 22 coming off steals. They tallied 40 points off their takeaways. Wiley College held Arlington Baptist to a 36.1 shooting percentage and did not allow a 3-pointer. It held a significant advantage on the boards with 58 rebounds to 35 for the Lady Patriots. On the offensive glass, the Lady Wildcats outrebounded Arlington Baptist 24-10 and outscored it 17-3 in second chance points. Wiley College shot 45.8 percent from the field.
Two players recorded double-doubles. Kaitlyn Davis scored 19 points and assisted on 14 baskets being the first Lady Wildcat to tally a double-double with points and assists since 2017. Kayja Jackson notched her first of the season and fourth in career with 14 points and 13 rebounds.
Jay’lann Myles contributed on both sides of the court with 20 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists. Alaeh Pressley also had a strong game with 15 points, seven rebounds and seven steals. Off the bench, Minnie Miller provided six points, seven rebounds and four assists. Elizabeth Camacho grabbed seven boards.
Wiley College took advantage of five steals and six offensive rebounds to build a double-digit advantage in the first quarter. A second chance bucket by Jackson sparked a 10-0 run. The Lady Wildcats hit 11 of 21 shot attempts and only allowed Arlington Baptist to hit four. They closed the quarter on a 10-2 run to hold a 17-point advantage.
A 3-pointer by Pressley at the start of the second quarter pushed Wiley College’s advantage to 20. She split a pair of free throws with under two minutes remaining to increase the margin to 30. The Lady Wildcats struggled in the third quarter as Arlington Baptist was able to trim its deficit to 16. Miller got a steal and dished to Kali Rydolph-Garrett for a layup. Myles scored a layup to increase the margin to 20.
The Lady Wildcats will visit Southwestern Assemblies of God University on Nov. 29.