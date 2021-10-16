JQ Davis rushed for nearly 300 yards Friday night to help lead the Mavericks to a 26-14 win over the Whitehouse Wildcats at Maverick Stadium.
The Mavericks now holds an overall record of 4-3 and a District 9-5A DII record of 3-1. Whitehouse is still in search of its first win with an overall record of 0-7 and a district record of 0-4.
Marshall had 273 yards on the ground and 90 yards through the air to finish the night with 363 yards total offense. Davis had 37 carries for 291 yards and two touchdowns to go along with his two catches for 69 yards and one touchdown. Michael Olvera went 6-of-11 passing for 90 yards and one touchdown. The Mavericks finished the night with 18 first downs.
Whitehouse rushed for 209 yards and threw for 96 yards for a total of 305 yards. Josh Green went 5-of-16 for 56 yards, one score and one interception. Jermod McCoy was 1-for-1 with 50 yards. Green also led the team in rushing with 27 carries for 124 yards and one touchdown. Donovan Robinson had 15 carries for 6 yards. Decarlton Wilson caught one pass for 50 yards. Reed Alexander had four catches for one touchdown. The Wildcats came away with 13 first downs.
The first points of the game came on the first play of the second quarter. Davis took the carry from four yards out and fumbled the ball into the end zone where it was recovered by JaKaylon Williams for the touchdown. Buck Buchanan’s extra point made the score 7-0 with 11:48 left in the second quarter.
The Wildcats got on the scoreboard when Green took off for a 73-yard run on the keeper. That set up his three-yard run for the touchdown. Ben Harris tacked on the extra point to tie the game at 7-7 with 4:13 left in the first quarter.
Just over a minute later, Olvera found Davis on a screen pass that went 57 yards for the score. The PAT was no good as the Mavericks led 13-7 with 3:10 remaining until halftime.
The first points of the second half were scored on a four-yard run by Davis. The Mavs were unable to come up with the 2-point conversion as the score was 19-7 with 8:33 left in the third.
Whitehouse used a trick play that resulted in a 50-yard pass from McCoy to Wilson. That led to a 13-yard pass from Green to Alexander to make the score 19-14 with 5:52 remaining in the third.
Davis scored the final points of the night on a 68-yard spring to the end zone to make the final score 26-14 with 9:21 remaining.
The Mavericks will be back in action Friday on the road when they take on the Mount Pleasant Tigers at 7:30 p.m. The Wildcats will be home against Pine Tree.