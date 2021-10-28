Marshall running back JQ Davis had 32 carries for 305 yards and two touchdowns to help give his senior teammates the win they were hoping on senior night as the Mavericks defeated Harrison County rival Hallsville in 38-21.
With the win, Marshall advances to 6-3 overall and 5-1 in District 9-5A DII play while Hallsville falls to 2-7 overall and 2-4 against district opponents. The Mavericks clinched a playoff spot and after a Texas High win, will host a bi-district match.
The Mavericks rushed for 395 yards and threw for 135 to finish the night with 530 total yards and came away with 24 first downs. Collier Slone got the start at quarterback instead of Michael Olvera. Slone went 7-of-14 for 131 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He rotated with Davernious Robinson who went 1-of-1 for four yards and one touchdown while adding seven carries for 67 yards and one touchdown. Domar Roberson had four catches for 43 yards and two scores.
The Bobcats finished the night with 195 total yards, 120 of which came on the ground and 75 through the air. Hallsville came away with 12 first downs. Jace Mosley led the passing attack by going 6-of-15 for 75 yards and one interception. He also led the rushing attack with 12 carries for 68 yards and two touchdowns. Elijah Nicholson had 25 yards and one touchdown on eight carries. Ethan Miller had three catches for 39 yards while Carter Rogas caught two passes for 28 yards.
Marshall kept the ball on the ground for every play of the opening drive and it was Robinson who scored the first points of the game with a 34-yard run. Buck Buchanan’s extra point gave the Mavericks a 7-0 lead with 8:45 left in the first quarter.
The Bobcats took their turn to march down the field on a drive that went 75 yards on 10 plays, capped off by a three-yard quarterback sneak by Moseley to put the Bobcats on the scoreboard. The extra point by Joel Oltiveros tied the game up at 7-7 with 4:21 left in the first quarter.
Hallsville forced Marshall to punt. A 35-yard pass from Moseley to Miller set up a seven-yard run from Nicholson to put Hallsville back in the lead, 14-7.
Beau Burris caught a pass in the end zone but after a meeting with the referees, the Mavericks were forced to kick a field goal. Buchan’s 21-yard field goal sailed through the uprights to make the score 14-10 with 9:47 left in the second quarter.
Hallsville’s defense kept Marshall out of the end zone and forced a field goal that was no good, leaving the score at 14-10 with 4:30 left in the second quarter. Marshall forced Hallsville to punt on its next possession. The Mavericks took over at their own 44-yard line. The Mavericks scored the final points of the first half when Roberson leaped up and caught Slone’s pass in the end zone with five seconds left until halftime, as the two teams went into the locker rooms for the half with Marshall leading 17-14.
The first points of the second half came on a 50-yard run by Davis to put his team up by double digits, 24-14 with 9:45 remaining in the third quarter.
The Mavericks continued to add to their lead when Robinson tossed a pass to Roberson for a four-yard touchdown to spread the lead to 31-14.
Davis juked his way into the end zone on a nine-yard score to spread the Mavericks’ lead to 38-14 with 1:33 left in the third quarter.
Hallsville’s defense recovered a Marshall fumble to set up a 16-yard run from Moseley to make the score 38-21 with 6:25 left in the fourth quarter.
The Mavericks drove down to the Hallsville two-yard line where they lined up in victory formation and took a knee and sealed up the 38-21 win.
The Mavericks will return to action Friday when they travel to Nacogdoches to take on the Dragons. The Bobcats will play host to the Pine Tree Pirates.