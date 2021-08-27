Marshall’s football team went 5-5 in 2020 as the Mavericks missed the playoffs for the first time since 2012.
That didn’t sit well with running back JQ Davis.
“It serves as motivation,” Davis said of last year. “Just us losing last year, that really picked up my head and opened my eyes and helped me realize what we can and can’t do.
“Just play our heart out and giving it all we’ve got,” he added when asked about his team goals for the 2021 season ahead before stating his individual goals. “Because I play running back, I want at least 1,000 rushing yards.”
Davis said he and a lot of his teammates worked hard over the summer to make the 2020 season a distant memory to improve their individual games.
“Just being a leader,” he said is his biggest improvement. “I lead by example. My senior teammates, they lead. If they need to, they’ll step up and say something.”
“He’s obviously a pretty quiet guy but he works his tail off,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said of Davis. “He was the first guy on offense this year to earn his effort stripe. He was one of the players who got to choose his number this year because of his attendance at summer workouts so he’s more of an action guy and he’s done a good job with that. I’m expecting big things out of him. He runs hard. I’m looking for a good year from him.
“He’s got great field vision,” the coach continued. “He understands the concepts. He’s explosive and agile which allows him to get smaller when he needs to be small and faster when he needs to be fast.
Davis is well aware that in order for him to have the type of success he hopes to have this upcoming season, it is going to require blocking up front, which is why he makes sure to thank his offensive linemen after a key block.
I shake his hand and stuff and say, ‘Good job. Thank you, thank you, thank you. Let’s do the same thing next play,’” Davis said.
Davis and his Mavericks are slated to open up the season tonight on the road when they travel t New Caney to go head-to-head with the Eagles. Last year’s meeting between the two teams saw Marshall come away with the 34-26 win. Tonight’s season opener is slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff from New Caney’s Randall Reed Stadium.