Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 9, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 6A
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1. Galena Park North Shore (8-0) W: Humble, 56-14 1
2. Austin Westlake (8-0) W: Austin High, 70-0 2
3. Duncanville (7-0) W: Dallas Skyline, 63-0 3
4. Southlake Carroll (8-0) W: Haslet Eaton, 42-7 4
5. Katy (8-0) W: Katy Cinco Ranch, 56-28 5
6. Denton Guyer (8-0) W: Allen, 49-7 6
7. Humble Atascocita (7-1) W: Houston King, 39-6 7
8. Cibolo Steele (8-0) W: San Antonio East Central, 49-4 8
9. DeSoto (7-1) W: Cedar Hill, 45-20 11
10. Spring Westfield (7-1) W: Aldine MacArthur, 58-6 12
11. Prosper (7-1) W: Denton Braswell, 59-14 16
12. Alvin Shadow Creek (8-0) W: Pearland Dawson, 16-10 13
13. Dripping Springs (7-1) W: Lake Travis, 38-31 17
14. Allen (6-2) L: Denton Guyer, 49-7 9
15. Arlington Martin (7-1) W: Grand Prairie, 58-2 10
16. Dallas Highland Park (8-0) W: Irving MacArthur, 52-0 14
17. San Antonio Brennan (7-1) W: SA Sotomayor, 69-7 15
18. Austin Vandegrift (7-1) W: RR Cedar Ridge, 29-7 18
19. Trophy Club Nelson (8-0) W: Keller Central, 56-24 19
20. Rockwall (7-1) Idle 20
21. North Crowley (8-0) W: Hurst Bell, 33-7 22
22. New Caney (8-0) W: Cleveland, 71-0 23
23. Round Rock (7-1) W: Round Rock McNeil, 44-7 24
24. Humble Summer Creek (5-3) W: Beau.United, 68-0 25
25. Cy-Fair (7-1) W: Houston Spring Woods, 62-0 NR
Dropped out: No. 21 Klein Collins
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1. Longview (8-0) W: McKinney North, 49-7 1
2. Mansfield Timberview (8-0) W: Dallas Sunset, 80-0 2
3. Aledo (7-2) W: Denton Ryan, 35-21 4
4. Lancaster (6-2) W: West Mesquite, 42-7 7
5. Frisco Reedy (9-0) W: Frisco, 29-7 6
6. Midlothian (8-0) W: Lake Belton, 39-37 9
7. Amarillo Tascosa (7-1) W: Amarillo Caprock, 34-28 8
8. PSJA North (8-0) W: McAllen Memorial, 48-3 10
9. Smithson Valley (7-1) W: Boerne Champion, 49-0 NR
10. A&M Consolidated (7-1) W: Geo. East View, 52-7 NR
Dropped out: No. 3 College Station, No. 5 Port Arthur Memorial
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1. Argyle (8-0) W: Frisco Independence, 35-10 1
2. Fort Bend Marshall (7-1) W: Fort Bend Willowridge, 63-0 2
3. Liberty Hill (7-1) Idle 3
4. Texarkana Texas (7-1) W: Nacogdoches, 23-20 4
5. Grapevine (7-1) W: Fort Worth Wyatt, 49-21 5
6. Montgomery Lake Creek (9-0) W: Huntsville, 46-6 6
7. Midlothian Heritage (7-1) W: Corsicana, 56-24 7
8. San Antonio Alamo Heights (6-1) W: SA Edison, 69-7 8
9. Dallas South Oak Cliff (5-3) W: Dallas Samuell, 56-0 9
10. Lucas Lovejoy (6-2) W: Mesquite Poteet, 70-3 10
Dropped out: None
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1. China Spring (8-1) W: Stephenville, 38-36 2
2. Stephenville (7-1) L: China Spring, 38-36 1
3. Corpus Christi Calallen (9-0) W: CCTuloso-Midway, 66-0 3
4. Boerne (8-0) W: San Antonio Kennedy, 49-7 4
5. Anna (8-0) W: Nevada Community, 41-7 5
6. Celina (7-1) W: Dallas Carter, 55-13 6
7. Lumberton (7-1) W: Huffman-Hargrave, 49-7 7
8. Kilgore (7-2) W: Athens, 27-7 9
9. Tyler Chapel Hill (6-2) W: Henderson, 41-10 10
10. Brownwood (7-2) W: Lubbock Estacado, 52-14 NR
Dropped out: No. 8 Canyon
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1. Carthage (9-0) W: Center, 64-28 1
2. Gilmer (7-0) W: Paris North Lamar, 42-6 2
3. Cuero (7-1) W: Caldwell, 77-0 3
4. Silsbee (8-0) W: Hamshire-Fannett, 35-28 4
5. Bellville (8-0) Idle 5
6. Wimberley (8-0) W: Geronimo Navarro, 21-14 6
7. Tex. Pleasant Grove (6-2) W: Tex. Liberty-Eylau, 42-15 7
8. Wichita Falls Hirschi (5-2) W: Snyder, 56-14 8
9. Glen Rose (7-1) W: Hillsboro, 63-13 9
10. Aubrey (7-2) W: Sanger, 56-14 10
Dropped out: None
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1. Franklin (8-0) W: Lorena, 49-35 1
2. Hitchcock (9-0) W: Hempstead, 55-0 5
3. Malakoff (7-1) Idle 4
4. Columbus (8-1) W: Yoakum, 35-12 6
5. Shallowater (7-1) W: Bushland, 43-28 NR
6. Cameron Yoe (6-2) W: Rockdale, 47-21 8
7. Llano (9-0) W: Blanco, 17-6 7
8. Bushland (8-1) L: Shallowater, 43-28 2
9. Brock (4-4) W: Paradise, 18-13 9
10. Lorena (6-3) L: Franklin, 49-35 10
Dropped out: No. 3 Grandview
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1. Gunter (7-0) W: Lone Oak, 84-0 1
2. Holliday (8-0) W: Sadler S&S Consolidated, 61-0 2
3. Newton (8-1) W: Kountze, 62-0 3
4. Canadian (6-2) W: Friona, 56-13 4
5. Bells (6-2) W: Howe, 37-14 5
6. New London West Rusk (6-2) W: Troup, 49-29 6
7. Poth (7-1) W: Natalia, 49-0 7
8. Palmer (8-0) W: Rice, 57-0 8
9 Lexington (8-0) W: Clifton, 40-7 9
10. Wall (7-1) W: San Angelo TLC, 55-0 10
Dropped out: None
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1. Timpson (8-0) W: Joaquin, 25-22 1
2. Hawley (8-0) W: Olney, 34-7 2
3. Crawford (8-0) W: Bosqueville, 59-6 3
4. Refugio (7-1) W: Shiner, 38-27 5
5. Stratford (8-0) W: Sanford-Fritch, 51-0 6
6. Shiner (7-2) L: Refugio, 38-27 4
7. Tolar (8-0) W: Bangs, 59-0 7
8. Cisco (7-1) Idle 8
9. Centerville (6-2) W: Jewett Leon, 55-7 9
10. Coleman (6-2) Idle 10
Dropped out: None
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1. Mart (8-0) W: Wortham, 47-22 1
2. Burton (8-0) W: Runge, 39-8 2
3. Wellington (7-1) W: Wheeler, 64-0 3
4. Wink (8-0) W: McCamey, 42-28 4
5. Chilton (8-0) W: Granger, 34-19 5
6. Price Carlisle (8-0) W: Mount Enterprise, 35-14 6
7. Albany (6-2) W: Roscoe, 55-0 8
8. Collinsville (7-1) W: Santo, 39-28 NR
9. Santo (7-1) L: Collinsville, 39-28 7
10. Granger (6-2) L: Chilton, 34-19 9
Dropped out: No. 10 Milano