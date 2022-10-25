Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 9, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1. Galena Park North Shore (8-0) W: Humble, 56-14 1

2. Austin Westlake (8-0) W: Austin High, 70-0 2

3. Duncanville (7-0) W: Dallas Skyline, 63-0 3

4. Southlake Carroll (8-0) W: Haslet Eaton, 42-7 4

5. Katy (8-0) W: Katy Cinco Ranch, 56-28 5

6. Denton Guyer (8-0) W: Allen, 49-7 6

7. Humble Atascocita (7-1) W: Houston King, 39-6 7

8. Cibolo Steele (8-0) W: San Antonio East Central, 49-4 8

9. DeSoto (7-1) W: Cedar Hill, 45-20 11

10. Spring Westfield (7-1) W: Aldine MacArthur, 58-6 12

11. Prosper (7-1) W: Denton Braswell, 59-14 16

12. Alvin Shadow Creek (8-0) W: Pearland Dawson, 16-10 13

13. Dripping Springs (7-1) W: Lake Travis, 38-31 17

14. Allen (6-2) L: Denton Guyer, 49-7 9

15. Arlington Martin (7-1) W: Grand Prairie, 58-2 10

16. Dallas Highland Park (8-0) W: Irving MacArthur, 52-0 14

17. San Antonio Brennan (7-1) W: SA Sotomayor, 69-7 15

18. Austin Vandegrift (7-1) W: RR Cedar Ridge, 29-7 18

19. Trophy Club Nelson (8-0) W: Keller Central, 56-24 19

20. Rockwall (7-1) Idle 20

21. North Crowley (8-0) W: Hurst Bell, 33-7 22

22. New Caney (8-0) W: Cleveland, 71-0 23

23. Round Rock (7-1) W: Round Rock McNeil, 44-7 24

24. Humble Summer Creek (5-3) W: Beau.United, 68-0 25

25. Cy-Fair (7-1) W: Houston Spring Woods, 62-0 NR

Dropped out: No. 21 Klein Collins

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1. Longview (8-0) W: McKinney North, 49-7 1

2. Mansfield Timberview (8-0) W: Dallas Sunset, 80-0 2

3. Aledo (7-2) W: Denton Ryan, 35-21 4

4. Lancaster (6-2) W: West Mesquite, 42-7 7

5. Frisco Reedy (9-0) W: Frisco, 29-7 6

6. Midlothian (8-0) W: Lake Belton, 39-37 9

7. Amarillo Tascosa (7-1) W: Amarillo Caprock, 34-28 8

8. PSJA North (8-0) W: McAllen Memorial, 48-3 10

9. Smithson Valley (7-1) W: Boerne Champion, 49-0 NR

10. A&M Consolidated (7-1) W: Geo. East View, 52-7 NR

Dropped out: No. 3 College Station, No. 5 Port Arthur Memorial

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1. Argyle (8-0) W: Frisco Independence, 35-10 1

2. Fort Bend Marshall (7-1) W: Fort Bend Willowridge, 63-0 2

3. Liberty Hill (7-1) Idle 3

4. Texarkana Texas (7-1) W: Nacogdoches, 23-20 4

5. Grapevine (7-1) W: Fort Worth Wyatt, 49-21 5

6. Montgomery Lake Creek (9-0) W: Huntsville, 46-6 6

7. Midlothian Heritage (7-1) W: Corsicana, 56-24 7

8. San Antonio Alamo Heights (6-1) W: SA Edison, 69-7 8

9. Dallas South Oak Cliff (5-3) W: Dallas Samuell, 56-0 9

10. Lucas Lovejoy (6-2) W: Mesquite Poteet, 70-3 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1. China Spring (8-1) W: Stephenville, 38-36 2

2. Stephenville (7-1) L: China Spring, 38-36 1

3. Corpus Christi Calallen (9-0) W: CCTuloso-Midway, 66-0 3

4. Boerne (8-0) W: San Antonio Kennedy, 49-7 4

5. Anna (8-0) W: Nevada Community, 41-7 5

6. Celina (7-1) W: Dallas Carter, 55-13 6

7. Lumberton (7-1) W: Huffman-Hargrave, 49-7 7

8. Kilgore (7-2) W: Athens, 27-7 9

9. Tyler Chapel Hill (6-2) W: Henderson, 41-10 10

10. Brownwood (7-2) W: Lubbock Estacado, 52-14 NR

Dropped out: No. 8 Canyon

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1. Carthage (9-0) W: Center, 64-28 1

2. Gilmer (7-0) W: Paris North Lamar, 42-6 2

3. Cuero (7-1) W: Caldwell, 77-0 3

4. Silsbee (8-0) W: Hamshire-Fannett, 35-28 4

5. Bellville (8-0) Idle 5

6. Wimberley (8-0) W: Geronimo Navarro, 21-14 6

7. Tex. Pleasant Grove (6-2) W: Tex. Liberty-Eylau, 42-15 7

8. Wichita Falls Hirschi (5-2) W: Snyder, 56-14 8

9. Glen Rose (7-1) W: Hillsboro, 63-13 9

10. Aubrey (7-2) W: Sanger, 56-14 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1. Franklin (8-0) W: Lorena, 49-35 1

2. Hitchcock (9-0) W: Hempstead, 55-0 5

3. Malakoff (7-1) Idle 4

4. Columbus (8-1) W: Yoakum, 35-12 6

5. Shallowater (7-1) W: Bushland, 43-28 NR

6. Cameron Yoe (6-2) W: Rockdale, 47-21 8

7. Llano (9-0) W: Blanco, 17-6 7

8. Bushland (8-1) L: Shallowater, 43-28 2

9. Brock (4-4) W: Paradise, 18-13 9

10. Lorena (6-3) L: Franklin, 49-35 10

Dropped out: No. 3 Grandview

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1. Gunter (7-0) W: Lone Oak, 84-0 1

2. Holliday (8-0) W: Sadler S&S Consolidated, 61-0 2

3. Newton (8-1) W: Kountze, 62-0 3

4. Canadian (6-2) W: Friona, 56-13 4

5. Bells (6-2) W: Howe, 37-14 5

6. New London West Rusk (6-2) W: Troup, 49-29 6

7. Poth (7-1) W: Natalia, 49-0 7

8. Palmer (8-0) W: Rice, 57-0 8

9 Lexington (8-0) W: Clifton, 40-7 9

10. Wall (7-1) W: San Angelo TLC, 55-0 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1. Timpson (8-0) W: Joaquin, 25-22 1

2. Hawley (8-0) W: Olney, 34-7 2

3. Crawford (8-0) W: Bosqueville, 59-6 3

4. Refugio (7-1) W: Shiner, 38-27 5

5. Stratford (8-0) W: Sanford-Fritch, 51-0 6

6. Shiner (7-2) L: Refugio, 38-27 4

7. Tolar (8-0) W: Bangs, 59-0 7

8. Cisco (7-1) Idle 8

9. Centerville (6-2) W: Jewett Leon, 55-7 9

10. Coleman (6-2) Idle 10

Dropped out: None

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank

1. Mart (8-0) W: Wortham, 47-22 1

2. Burton (8-0) W: Runge, 39-8 2

3. Wellington (7-1) W: Wheeler, 64-0 3

4. Wink (8-0) W: McCamey, 42-28 4

5. Chilton (8-0) W: Granger, 34-19 5

6. Price Carlisle (8-0) W: Mount Enterprise, 35-14 6

7. Albany (6-2) W: Roscoe, 55-0 8

8. Collinsville (7-1) W: Santo, 39-28 NR

9. Santo (7-1) L: Collinsville, 39-28 7

10. Granger (6-2) L: Chilton, 34-19 9

Dropped out: No. 10 Milano

