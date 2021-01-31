I could use your help on something.
Super Bowl LV will be here a week from today, which doesn’t leave us a lot of time but with a new president in office, I figured now is as good of a time as any to officially make Super Bowl Sunday an American holiday and might as well write to our new Commander-in-Chief but first, I need you to look over my letter, maybe give it a quick edit and make sure I’m not missing any key factors that could potentially help convince the new president of the seriousness of this issue.
Here’s what I’ve got so far:
Dear Mr. President,
You are now the leader of the free world and in just a few days, America will be enjoying one of the things that truly makes this nation great – the Super Bowl, and it’s a shame this day still hasn’t been named a national holiday but you have a chance to do change that – something none of the presidents in the past have been able to accomplish, not George Washington, not Abraham Lincoln, nobody.
What I’m proposing is not only to have Super Bowl Sunday marked as an official holiday on calendars everywhere for years to come, but I’m asking that we make the Monday after the big game a day off from schools and businesses in observance of the holiday.
Mr. President, Super Bowl Sunday is the second-largest food consumption day in America. No. 1 is Thanksgiving and what else do Americans do on Thanksgiving? That’s right, watch football, and this is the last game of the season. The winner takes all and there will be no more live football games until the fall.
It’s also a shame in so many ways that as soon as Christmas is over, retail stores immediately start stocking the shelves with a “holiday” that comes after the Super Bowl – Valentine’s Day.
Think of all the benefits companies could have if they weren’t so quick to skip right over the NFL’s biggest game of the year. They could start stacking the shelves with Super Bowl snacks, maybe cakes that look like a football field or cookies that look like footballs. They could market NFL apparel, gear and more. If more people were reminded of this wonderful holiday, perhaps they would be more likely to get into the holiday spirit by sending a loved one a Super Bowl card and greet others with a “Happy Super Bowl Sunday,” or even a sympathy card after their team suffered a tough loss. It’s hard to find something that can unite Americans like the great game of football.
I can speak from first-hand experience when I say enjoying the Super Bowl is a whole lot easier when I don’t have to work or attend school the next day and I know I’m not in the minority on that. If there’s no school or work the next day, we can stay longer after the game, talk about it, analyze it, celebrate the victory together or comfort one another in a time of defeat.
I can also speak from experience on a kid’s behalf. As a child of the 90’s, I got to experience the Dallas Cowboys (America’s Team by the way) win three Super Bowls. I was on such a high from all the excitement, I couldn’t sleep at night and therefore, it was harder to focus on school. Plus, what I really wanted to do instead of being in school was reenact what I just saw on TV in the back yard with my friends and family. Don’t you think if kids want to, they should be able to reenact what they see from Patrick Mahomes, or if they must, Tom Brady?
Mr. President, please do what you can to make Super Bowl Sunday a national holiday. I understand you just got into office but would urge you to do whatever you can to make this happen to allow Super Bowl Sunday to be on all calendars starting in 2022 and provide Americans with another day off.
Thank you so much for hearing me out on this important issue.
So, there you have it. Let me know what you think and if there’s anything I should add.