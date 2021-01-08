After last year’s UIL district realignment, Harleton was bumped up from a 2A to a 3A Division II district where the Wildcats’ football team went 7-4 overall and 4-3 against district opponents. Harleton athletic director and head football coach Kyle Little said there are several reasons he considers the year to be a success.
“I think the fact that we got through the season was a success because at the first of the year, people were saying we weren’t going to have a football season at all and we made it an entire season,” Little said. “Football itself went all the way through the state championship games. I have to give the UIL so much credit for what Dr. (Susan) Elza and them did to put this season together, make sure we got through the season, make sure we got through the state championships, it’s unreal what we were able to accomplish. You saw professional sports closing down. You saw college sports closing down. The Big 10 and the Pac 12 closed down and they weren’t going to play at all. Then the UIL stepped up and said, ‘We’re going to find a way to do it. Dr. Elza somehow figured a way to get it done when colleges and professionals were saying they couldn’t get it done. I’ve got a whole lot of respect for her and the UIL with what they were able to do.”
However, it wasn’t easy and the season didn’t come without obstacles.
“For us, we had to navigate through it,” Little added. “We played games without coaches because of COVID protocols. We had kids gone because of COVID protocols but we made it through the season. The kids are resilient. It’s always, ‘next man up,’ mentality and same thing with the coaches, it’s ‘next man up,’ and we got through it. It’s one of those deals where you tell the kids, ‘You’ve got to fight through adversity in life,’ and we fought through it and got to the end. I’m proud of our guys and our community and our school with what we were able to do.”
Moving up into District 11-3A Division II meant the Wildcats would have to face off with teams like Waskom, Elysian Fields and Hughes Springs.
“We finished where everybody thought we were going to finish,” Little added. “We finished fourth in district. Obviously that’s not what we wanted. We want more than that but I can’t be disappointed in the kids. We lost to Elysian Fields and Waskom. Those two teams turned around and played each other in the fourth round of the playoffs. They both legitimately had a shot to go the state championship. Waskom loses by one point to go the state championship, well Waskom kicked a field goal at the end of the game to beat EF, so both of those teams are within a field goal/extra point of playing for a state championship. Hughes Springs moved down from Division I and they’re an East Texas powerhouse. So for us to lose those three games, it’s not like we were out here getting beat by 0-10 teams or something. Our kids battled and fought and that’s all I can ask. Our slogan is ‘Work Wins.’ We’re going to show up and work. The scoreboard is what it is but we’re not going to get outworked by people. That’s all I can ask them to do and we’re back in lineup. We’re in the weight room. We’re working. We’re getting ready for next year.
“Everybody says their district is the toughest district in the state,” Little continued. “Ours is arguable one of the toughest in the state. You look at who we had to play and who we had to play in the play in the playoffs, we were playing some of the toughest teams in the state of Texas. For us to go through COVID and go through that district, we had a tough road but the kids never backed down from the challenge.”
Harleton will return several players that Little said he’s excited to have back for the 2021 season.
“Taber Childs is obviously a big-time player for us,” Little offered. “He only played I think five games this year but he’s coming back this year. I really expect Taber to have a really good season next year. We’re going to rely on him for a lot of stuff. Another kid who had a good year and works his tail off is Blake Blassingame. He was a running back for us but actually played two or three different positions for us on offense and had a really good season. I’m really expecting Black Blassingame to have a really good year. Van Ring had an outstanding year at linebacker and again, that’s a working son of a gun. You’re not going to find anybody who outworks Van. I expect him to have a big year next year. We’ve got several linemen coming back. Max Ramirez is coming back. He’s just a sophomore but I had a couple coaches in district tell me they thought he was one of the best linemen in the district as a sophomore. So we’ve got two more years with him. I really expect him to be pretty good. We lost a lineman for six weeks but Woods Lane, I expect big things out of him. Izaiah McClain, he’s our 6-6, 270-pound-left tackle. I expect big things out of him. Jayden Johnson, our freshman, he played tight end but he was also the defensive newcomer of the year for us. Right now he’s 6-2, 250 and we’ve got him for three more years. I expect big things out of him.
“I’m excited about next year,” he said. “I think we’ve got a good solid core group of guys coming up next year and we’re going to line up and give them heck.”