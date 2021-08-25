Reality of this season being the last for Grant Dickson has sunk in for Elysian Fields’ senior center, which is why he plans to make the most of it.
“I’m just trying to get in as many memories in my last 10 for sure games, hoping to get 16,” he said.
“We’ve got three key points we try to hit every day – attendance, effort and attitude,” he continued. “You’ve got to be here every day. You’ve got to give good effort always and you’ve always got to have a good attitude. That’s been hammered in since I was in seventh grade. That’s something we try to follow every day.”
The senior said he has worked on improving his game from last year.
“Specifically, I’ve gotten a little stronger over the year and I’m understanding better,” he said. “We’ve got such great coaches who can make me see the game so perfectly now. I can read what’s happening on defense and offense so much easier.”
Dickson said it doesn’t bother him to play a position that often gets overlooked.
“Seeing a long run happen and knowing you had something to do with it or seeing the quarterback not get hurt at the end of the game,” he said when asked what he finds most rewarding about playing on the offensive line. “I might not get noticed by a newspaper or by somebody just watching highlights but I know how the outcome came and how our offensive line helped toward it. My coaches and my teammates give us credit.”
“He’s a great kid,” Elysian Fields athletic director and head football coach Scott Ford said of Dickson. “He’s a three-year starter for us, going into his third year. He’s a lot more vocal this year. He’s pretty much the quarterback of the offensive line. He makes all the calls and we’ve got a couple young ones playing in there with him so I think it’s going to be important that he keeps them calm and makes sure they’re all on the same page.”
Dickson is about to enter his 10th year of football and said the game has taught him valuable life lessons that go far beyond Xs and Os.
“No matter where you’re at, there’s always going to be some sort of level of competition,” Dickson offered. “If you’re working harder and doing better than the person next to you, you’re going to have more success than them. It doesn’t matter whether you’re in the work force, whether you’re in football, as a student, no matter what, let competition drive you to be a better person.”
Dickson plans to major in engineering at Texas A&M University.
Until that happens though, he’s looking to enjoy his senior season and his first game of the season is slated for Friday night when the Yellow Jackets travel to Harmony to take on the Eagles.
“The same old smash mouth they try to run right at you,” Ford said when asked what he expects from the Eagles. “They do a lot of misdirection and I think we’ll see more play action. Defensively, they’re playing three or four defenses, at least in the first two scrimmages. We kind of work on that a little bit every week any way, different fronts and different coverages. We’re just going to have to go out there and coach with our eyes and make enough plays to come out of there with a win.”
The contest is slated to kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Harmony’s Eagle Stadium.