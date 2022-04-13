The District 15-5A Track and Field Meet, set for today and Thursday, will now become a one-day event.
The meet will now take place on Thursday at Bobcat Stadium in Hallsville, opening at 9:30 a.m. with the 3,200-meter run for girls and boys.
Also on tap at that time will be the boys high jump, girls pole vault, boys long jump, girls triple jump, boys shot put and girls discus.
Set for 11 a.m. are the girls high jump, boys pole vault, boys triple jump, girls shot put and boys discus.
The National Anthem is scheduled for 12:45 a.m., followed by the 400 relay at 1 p.m. and then the 800 run, 100 and 110 hurdles, 100 dash, 800 relay, 400 dash, 300 hurdles, 200 dash, 16,00 run and 1,600 relay.
The top four finishers from each even advance to area competition.
Schools scheduled to compete are Longview, Pine Tree, Hallsville, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Texas High and Sulphur Springs.