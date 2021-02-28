Through my years working in the sports journalism field, I have witnessed and heard of things from parents of athletes that make me tell myself that in the event that I ever have kids in sports, “Don’t be that parent.”
I have witnessed a dad spanking his child for striking out in Little League Baseball. I have received a phone call from a parent claiming his child was kicked off the football team for grades, adding, “He only gets A’s and B’s.” I once heard a mother complain about her daughter’s volleyball coach go as far to say the coach was ruining her daughter’s chances of playing college ball. Heck, I’ve even had parents tell me that what I write affects their kids’ chances of playing at the next level. Oh and by the way, can I please cover a basketball game where I don’t hear something along the lines of “These are the worst refs I’ve ever seen?” I’ve even heard it taken way further, to where profanity and threats are geared toward the officials. I have seen parents pick fights from the stands.
Things like that make me tell myself, “Don’t be that parent.”
As I’ve said countless times and I’ll continue to say — sports are great ways of teaching life lessons but when parents are the ones acting up, being immature and throwing temper tantrums, the lessons passed down to the children are not positive. I can only imagine being in those kids’ position, covering my face and pretending not to know my own parents. What favors are parents doing by yelling at the refs or umpires?
Instead, can we not use it to teach our kids that not everything will go our way and that we are often wronged even when we do the right thing? Can we not be an example of what it means to do the right thing and move on from that? What’s wrong with teaching our kids to overcome obstacles despite having being wronged? Must we provide our kids with an excuse as to why something didn’t go our way instead of going against the odds and giving it 100 percent even though the cards were stacked against us?
If I ever have a kid who plays baseball, I won’t spank him for striking out. Knowing he’ll have my genes, there’s a really good chance he’ll give it his all but not be able to make contact. If I have a kid who gets kicked off a team for grades and he really does get A’s and B’s, I’m not going to call the local newspaper about it and I’m not going to tell sportswriters they’re ruining my kid’s chances of playing at the next level. If I feel like my kid’s coach really isn’t doing a good job, I hope I’m able to use it as a learning opportunity instead of pointing fingers. If an officiating crew is messing with my kid’s chances of winning a game, I can remind my kid the refs are human too, nobody’s perfect and there were other opportunities to win the game. Plus there’s that whole thing about how not everything goes our way even when we do the right thing.
I know these examples don’t describe all parents and I would say most parents are better than this, and thank you to those who are setting the right example. For the others, I’d say stop, be better than that. Don’t be that parent.