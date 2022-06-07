Have you seen the Progressive Insurance “Don’t become your parents” commercial where they’re attending a football game and someone says, “Are we still planning on leaving around the third quarter?
Sadly, the more games I watch, I think too many people have that mindset.
Why do so many fans leave early?
It’s a question I’ve always asked myself that I’ve never been able to answer.
I’m not talking about within the final two minutes of a blowout and you leave to at least stay up with traffic. I’m talking about like after the fifth or sixth inning of a baseball game, or the third quarter of a football game and there are crowds of people heading toward the exits. I just don’t get it.
You’re not getting your money’s worth if you leave that early and you forfeit the right to say, “I was at that game,” if something big happens.
I won’t claim I’ve never left a game early but I hate doing it.
One year I attended a game with my uncle who had plans to pick someone up from the airport after the game but he wasn’t anticipating it to go extra innings. I didn’t want to be rude to whoever he had to pick up but at the same time, I figured waiting just a few minutes couldn’t hurt. Besides, if roles were reversed, I’d hate to be the cause for someone not to see the end of a great game.
Yes, that’s how I justified it my head because every sports fan would understand, right? I don’t think it ever occurred to me that they would not into sports but I digress.
The Rangers and Blue Jays were still tied after 10, then 11 and 12.
Toronto went up 7-5 in the 13th inning and my uncle figured since the Rangers hadn’t been able to score in recent innings that the game was over so he insisted we go. I argued with him for a little because I didn’t want to miss a walk-off win before reluctantly agreeing to go.
We were on the second level so we took stairs down toward the exit. Right before we exited the gates, I heard the roar of the crowd before turning around and sprinting my way to the nearest opening to see what just happened. Josh Hamilton’s two-run homer gave the Rangers the walk-off win.
My uncle got onto me for running toward the field and I got onto him and quoted Hank Hill from King of the Hill, “You officially owe me one memorable sports moment.”
It’s moments like those that I don’t understand why someone would so willingly leave a game super early. Sometimes you know a comeback win is pretty much impossible in a blowout I get it, but it seems far too often that people head for the exits with too much ball left to be played.
Don’t leave early or you might miss out on a memorable sports moment.