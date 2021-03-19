When I heard my phone buzzing Friday afternoon, it might as well been the sound of millions of brackets being thrown out because it was buzzing with the news that No. 15 Oral Roberts University had just knocked off No. 2 Ohio State.
Every year (except for last year of course) there’s at least one big upset heard around the world and this was it. It was one of those games that I had to double or triple check. Was the score reversed?
At the end of day one (day one, not round one) there were apparently less than 200 perfect brackets remaining and I would be surprised if there are any after today.
Typically I have something on the line in a friendly wager when it comes to my bracket. That’s not the case this year and I’m OK with that. I filled out a couple brackets for fun and one is actually in good standing compared to most of the other but I’m more than OK with not raising the stakes for this year’s tournament.
I love winning and of course I hate losing even more, which is why I have a love-hate relationship with playing for high stakes in the tournament. No matter how much or how little you know about college basketball, you have a great shot at doing just as well as the so-called experts. It’s hard when you lose your office pool to someone in accounting who filled out the bracket based on mascots and liked the team name “Retrievers,” after you researched the spread, records and in depth matchups.
Yeah, I don’t necessarily have anything to win but I also don’t have anything to lose either and because of that, I can simply enjoy the madness of March.
I called a lot of upsets in my brackets but most of them weren’t the right ones. Sure I can get a tad sense of pride when I do get one right but the pain of being on the losing end isn’t magnified and I can just sit back, shake my head and be in awe of the upsets. Sure, it might bust my bracket even more but whose bracket is still intact?
Don’t let a busted bracket ruin your enjoyment.