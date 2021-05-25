We are in the midst of the National Safe Boating Week, which runs through Friday.
Of course this will include the ever popular Memorial Day weekend celebration. This weekend is the unofficial “beginning of Summer” with families remembering our country’s heroes that gave the ultimate gift to our great nation.
Going to the lake is a big part of Memorial Day for many families and for many boaters. This is also one of the tragic weekends. Many folks will be on the lake without experience as boaters and personal watercraft. The lakes will be crowded and a short list of safety concerns will go a long way in assuring a successful weekend for your family.
Boat ramps and backing in trailers are not everyone’s forte. Tempers may flair and accidents are possible now more than ever. Some of the boaters you see this weekend have not been in their boat since last July.
Worse yet is their boat has not had any service or maintenance since then if ever. A boat that refuses to start, coupled with a crowded ramp topped off with alcohol is a recipe for disaster.
Lets begin with making sure your boat is ready before heading to the lake or river. Routine maintenance, fresh gas, charged starting batteries and fully functional trailer systems can all be taken care of in the driveway at home. One item that should be checked is the number of personal floatation devices or PFD’s.
Size appropriate for each passenger and remember children 13 and under must have and wear their PFD at all times. Texas Parks & Wildlife wardens will be out in force this weekend and issuing tickets is part of their job. A warden once said he would rather write tickets for no PFD’s than hunt for a victim not wearing one.
This hit home with me and has always been in my mind.
The next item is avoid alcohol. Impaired boating is just as serious as impaired driving. Intoxicated boaters go to jail just like drivers and although its ok to enjoy a few cold ones, make sure to have a designated captain. Or better yet enjoy your cocktails on the shore.
Overloading your vessel is another problem during the holiday weekend. Every boat will have a tag labeled with the maximum allowed passengers. Stay below this number and everything should go fine. An overloaded boat loses its navigational characteristics and capsizing becomes a real possibility. Operate your vessel at a safe speed. Just because your boat is capable of 75 miles per hour does not mean it is safe. Watch for the other guy.
There will be personal watercraft or (PWC) zipping in and out and not all operators are experienced enough to do the things the PWC is capable of.
For plenty of other safety tips log on to the TP&W website for a complete list of water safety rules. Be safe and remember the reason for Memorial Day. Men and women have fought and died for the freedoms we enjoy, lets make sure to honor their memory.