Opening day for dove season is just a short time away.
Many East Texans participate to some extent in the annual hunting kick off. Hunting doves in East Texas may not be the best compared to other regions of the state, but we still have some excellent hunting.
For the most part East Texas is going be a mourning dove only deal. Although the past few years White Winged Doves have begun to show up in the game bags. North Texas also has spectacular dove hunting. In the North “North Zone” there is a mix of dove species involved.
White wings mixed with mourning doves as well as the Eurasian Collared Dove. Keep in mind the collared doves are not considered game birds. This means there is no daily bag limit and no possession limit. A word from your outdoor writer, “Collared doves taste excellent with jalapeno and cream cheese, wrapped with bacon on the grill.”
South Texas is probably the best known for dove.
The wild sunflowers of Pearsall or the fields around Hondo or the agricultural field around Alice, these towns and dozens of other areas have world class dove hunting. If dove hunting is your cup of tea, plan a trip to one of these areas this year.
A three day weekend in Coleman or Sweetwater will amaze the standard East Texas dove hunter. Try San Antonio for a trip with the family. Dove hunt in the afternoon and check out the Riverwalk at night.
There were some concerns about the wicked winter storm Texas was blasted with and how the dove population might suffer. The Texas Parks & Wildlife Biologists have analyzed the situation and it appears the birds fared average if not better.
In fact the southern birds have an above average season with good prospects for the season. On a recent trip to Refugio, the birds are overly abundant. White wings, mourning doves, collared doves as well as pigeons were spotted on powerlines and fences trading back and forth from fields to water etc. Get on the internet and look for some of the places listed above and outfitters are plentiful. The TP&W biologist did say there was a small percentage of birds that had suffered frostbite from the winter storm.
Missing toes, entire feet and extreme cases, damage to the beak were found. They also pointed out that even though these birds had lost appendages, they were still in great shape and healthy.
The daily bag limit is 15 birds statewide and there are three separate zones for dove in Texas. Check the TP&W app, online or handbook for restrictions and regulations to the area you plan to hunt. A migratory game bird endorsement and a HIP (Hunter Information Program: a short series of questions) is required in addition to the hunting license.
Make your plans now and good luck.