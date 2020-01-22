Marshall’s boys basketball team was handed its first district loss of the season Tuesday night when it fell on the road against the Nacogdoches Dragons in a close 53-51 final. The Mavericks are now 21-7 overall and 5-1 in district play. The Dragons are 20-8 overall and are also 5-1 against district opponents.
Bobby Carson, Marshall’s boys head basketball coach, said his Mavericks got off to a slow start.
“They’re a really good team,” Carson said of the Dragons. “We learned we can’t come out flat and not force turnovers with our defense in the first quarter. We were very successful the second, third and fourth but we did not set the tempo like we wanted to. If we learned from that and we come out and start from the get-go, then we’re going to be better off.”
Jaeden Knox led the Mavericks in scoring with 24 points. Chris Leonard tossed in nine points while Savion Williams scored eight points and pulled down four rebounds. Lyrik Rawls had six points and seven rebounds while James Thomas and Kevin Pinson each came away with two points. Thomas also had five rebounds as Pinson was right behind him with four.
Nacogdoches’ Nana Antwon-Basiako had a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Deonte Jackson recorded 13 points.
“Coach (Tony) Leamon at Nac texted me this morning and said that nobody has been able to turn them over like we did,” Carson continued. “We’ve got to do that consistently. You never know you come out flat or why you. Maybe it’s my fault for not having them ready to go like we needed to. Once we hit our stride, we were OK. Our forte is scoring in transition and forcing turnovers. I think the kids enjoy playing that way and I think the fans enjoy watching that. We’re a better team when we do that.”
The Mavericks are slated to return to action Friday when they play host to the Lufkin Panthers.
“They’ve got the district’s MVP back for his senior year,” Carson said of the Panthers. “They’re just solid. They’ve got outside shooting. They don’t have a giant but they’ve got decent size. They’re very athletic and they’re very well coached.
“They do everything well,” Carson added. “Coach (J.T.) MacManus was a coach who proceeded me here. We have gotten to know each other. I don’t want to put anybody down but there’s probably not anybody I respect in coaching as much as I respect him. He does a tremendous job of preparation. That’s why they succeed and why his team succeeds well in the playoffs. He’s a prep guy.”
Carson added he respects all the coaches in the district and has a long history with MacManus.
“He’ll have them prepared,” Carson offered. “He’ll have a great game plan. We’re going to do what we do. They play great defense. They’re hard to score on. They don’t make a lot of defensive mistakes. They’re not big gamblers. They sit down and they play solid. They make you run your offense. We’re not real great when we have to run our offense. We’re great when we can freelance a little bit and try to score in transition.”