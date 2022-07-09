Monday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Marshall High School’s Y.A. Tittle Fieldhouse will be the site of a book signing – or perhaps more like a reunion among football coaches, former players, fans and community as Hunter Taylor will be on hand to present his book, “Draw the Line.”
In his book, Taylor takes a deep dive into East Texas high school football from the perspective of former Gilmer Buckeyes head football coach Jeff Traylor who’s now the head football coach at University of Texas at San Antonio.
“I always wanted to try write a grand story about East Texas and what makes it so distinct but how do you do that because there’s so much,” Taylor said when asked what inspired him to write the book. “I always thought Jeff’s story, after getting to know the staff and their backgrounds, how it tied into Jacksonville, how it tied into Marshall, I thought that was a cool way of doing that.”
The book has been a six-year project.
“It was a case study as part of my doctorial dissertation,” he explained. “Then I just got hooked and I wanted to take a deep dive into all of it and make it focused on East Texas.”
Taylor has attended several books signings and events and said the feedback has been incredible.
“It’s been super cool,” he offered. “I think each event is so special and unique in its own way. We did one private event in Longview where I got to invite some of my old coaches and some of the guys who worked with my father who was a coach in the area. That was just too cool. It was like one big reunion and I let the other coaches know they’re apart of this too. Then we did an event that we did at Gilmer. The time I’ve spent with Jeff has been in a fieldhouse or a private setting like in his own house or something like that and we did this event at a small restaurant in Gilmer but I had forgotten how big of a deal he is in that community. It was cool to see how emotionally attached people are to him and that program and how meaningful that is to him.
“Then we did an event in Jacksonville at the Tomato Bowl. The McCowns were there and Danny Long and all those people, Wayne Coleman,” he said.
As for the title, “Draw the line,” was of often a term used by Traylor.
“One of the biggest games mentioned in the story is when Gilmer plays Gladewater and that was kind of a mantra that they used leading up to that game,” he explained. “It comes from a Marcus Luttrell talk, the old Navy SEAL, the Lone Survivor.
“He (Traylor) even used the line in his introductory press conference when he took the job at UTSA when he made a plea to the San Antonio faithful, ‘Draw the line and cross it with me. I’m going to need all of you to help make this program what it can be,’” Taylor continued. “I thought it was something that symbolized a lot of different aspects of the story.”
The story of East Texas football has roots deep in Marshall, which is one reason the signing will be held at the Y.A. Tittle Fieldhouse.
Dennis Parker (Marshall’s state-championship-winning coach) is coming, and then Danny Long, Wayne Coleman, Matt Turner who all worked for him and they were junior high coaches, then they left and had these great careers but they talked about how that was where they learned how to coach,” Taylor concluded.