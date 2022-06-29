I’m not sure if Hunter Taylor planned to write a love story when he came up with the idea for his second book, but there’s really no other way to describe “Draw the Line: Jeff Traylor, the Gilmer Buckeyes and a Season Deep in the Heart of East Texas.”
Checking in at 275 pages, Draw the Line follows the journey of former Gilmer head coach Jeff Traylor — now the head coach at UT San Antonio — who came back to Gilmer after several assistant jobs in East Texas and transformed the football program in his hometown into one of the top programs in the state.
Along the way, Traylor and his coaching staff — an all-star list of men dedicated to teaching kids how to play football and how to succeed when their time on the football field ends — brought an entire town together.
Hunter Taylor is a University of Mississippi professor who grew up in East Texas (White Oak) as the son of a high school football coach. He spent 10 years as a basketball coach prior to joining the faculty at Mississippi, and the synopsis of the book says it all.
“East Texas is a land of tough, committed, resilient, hard-working people who love and take care of each other. Communities come together in churches, in schools and in high school football stadiums all across this often overlooked region of the state. Football is more than a sport for young men in this part of the country that is primarily made up of small, country towns. It’s a means of modeling character, and instilling discipline and pride — a way of life led by a brotherhood of coaches, each generation molding the next.”
Gilmer won three state championships under Traylor, but Draw The Line focuses on the last one of those titles — a 2014 season that began with the tragic death of standout player Desmond Pollard and ended with a 35-25 win over West Orange-Stark in the Class 4A Division II state title game in Arlington.
Pollard’s death shook the team, the coaching staff, the Gilmer community and all of East Texas, but if served as a source of inspiration and determination for the Buckeyes on their march to a state championship.
Gilmer had already won two playoff games in 2014 — rolling past Pleasant Grove (50-7) and Connally (66-0) before meeting longtime rival Gladewater in front of more than 12,000 fans at Longview’s Lobo Stadium in a regional quarterfinal game.
The Buckeyes were loaded, but Gladewater had one of the top players in the state — Daylon Mack — lining up on both sides of the ball, and Traylor and his staff challenged the team early in the week prior to the game to “Draw The Line.” Late in the game, with Gladewater facing a fourth-and-2 and everyone in the stadium knowing Mack would be getting the ball, the Buckeyes did just that — making a stop and sealing a 41-35 win.
Wins over Atlanta and Celina put the Buckeyes in the state championship game, and Gilmer knocked off West Orange-Stark (35-25) for the title in what would be Traylor’s last game as the Buckeyes’ head coach.
Traylor joined the college ranks as an assistant at the University of Texas, but the Buckeyes — under Matt Turner for five seasons and Alan Metzel for the last two years — have gone 81-21 and played for two state titles since his departure.
The love of East Texas, high school football, the men who coach the game, the kids who play the game and the fans who embrace the phenomenon oozes from every page of Draw The Line, which makes it the perfect read as we head into the final weeks before the 2022 season kicks off in August.
The book was released to the public on Tuesday. For information: https://www.huntertaylor.design/draw-the-line