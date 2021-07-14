The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department’s “Drawn Hunt” packages are underway.
For those unfamiliar with the program, the TPWD offers hunts of varying types all over the state. Some of the hunts take place on private land while others are held on public lands or Wildlife Management Areas or WMA’s and National Wildlife Refuges or NWR’s.
The idea is to utilize resources while allowing opportunities for the everyday hunter. Some of the trips are financially unobtainable for the average hunter and others offer an opportunity for the youth to enjoy hunting otherwise impossible.
There are new hunts and new opportunities for this year’s lineup. Nearly 10,000 permits in 61 different hunt categories including alligator, dove, pronghorn and mule deer.
There are even guided, multiple day big game permits for Desert Bighorn Sheep or Exotic hunts. New areas added to this year’s drawn hunts include the Caddo Lake NWR and Neches River NWR. TPWD also created three new Private Lands hunt categories, for feral hog, quail and spring turkey. Some
Go online to the Drawn Hunt Page link listed below to search for hunts you may be interested in. Information can be searched by category or by area using the pop up map. Everything is done online but setting up a customer account is easy as is navigating the system.
Your online account can inform you of drawing results, and every hunting location has a records of hunter numbers and success rates on harvests. This data can help when planning a trip in other parts of the state. The number of permits applied for at a location can show the desirability for that area. There is actually a US Forest Service hunt for antlerless whitetail for Annual Public Hunting Permit holders.
The APH permit areas can be a pleasant surprise and of course it provides more hunting opportunities. Doing a little research and number crunching can give the user an idea or plan to help with their decision making.
Application fees are $3 or $10 depending on the hunt category. Adult hunters that are selected may also need to pay a Special Permit fee of $80 for regular hunts and $130 for extended hunts. This is my favorite part, any youth-only hunt is free of permits and application fees. Permits are open to resident and non-resident hunters alike. Some of these packages are on well-known private ranches for producing big time results.
At least go online and check out some of the packages available. Good luck and happy hunting.