Hallsville athletic director and head football coach Joe Drennon hasn’t looked at this year’s edition of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine. He’s more concerned with getting his team ready for the season than he is how the publication says his team will fair this year.
“Man, I’ll be honest with you, I don’t look at that stuff,” Drennon said. “It’s not that I don’t think it’s important or anything like that, I just know what we have to do to be successful. That stuff’s not a real good indicator until the season is over and like I said before, it’s not where you start but where you finish and so far we haven’t finished well. I do know they have us finishing seventh out of eighth in the district and that’s about right as far as what we’ve done so far. We’re going to have to win, have to improve and prove them wrong and I think our kids are working on doing that.”
Drennon added it can be used as a motivational tool.
“You can,” Drennon added. “Some do, some don’t. Our kids read it and they know what that stuff says and we tell the same thing, ‘Hey, you can be where they’ve got you or we can get this thing done and finish a lot higher.’ Hopefully that’s what we’re going to do.”
The Bobcats are slated to begin practice Monday, Aug. 12.