Hallsville’s football season didn’t turn out how the Bobcats would have wanted as they finished the year at 2-8 overall and 0-7 in District 9-5A DII play but athletic director and head football coach Joe Drennon is confident good things are on the way.
“I know we’ve had some growing pains and some things but if you look at our lower levels and see what we’ve done, what we’ve accomplished over the last few years, you can clearly see we’ve got the program going in the right direction and that it’s fixing to happen here,” Drennon said.
“The problem is getting people to understand the process and believe in the process and we’ve done that everywhere we’ve been. Sometimes things don’t happen as fast as you want them to but it is proof that things are going in the right direction.
“I say that with a lot of confidence because last year, we had the No. 1 athletic program in our district. So I think good things are coming and I’m pretty proud of that.”
Drennon added he’s proud of his athletes for the hard work they’ve put in and said, despite the outcome of the football season, it had several great moments.
“I’ve got a kid named Buck Buchanan who was our kicker and punter,” Drennon said. “Buck was our fourth or fifth running back and we had injury after injury this year. We played with back in the last two-and-a-half games or so at running back, maybe three games a running back but he did an outstanding job.
“When a kid like that steps up for you and gives you all he’s got when you’re coaching, man it’s awful fun to watch that.
“Carter Rogas, our quarterback is a sophomore and he took on more than he should have had to take on but he did it and battled every time he was on the field, just battled and that was fun to watch as a coach.
“I watched a kid, Jordan Landauer, who when I got here, to be honest with you, we didn’t think he would get to play anything other than a few special teams plays but he ended up being a great defensive player for us this year,” he continued.
“Jordan has never been afraid of contact. He would light you up on the field. I watched that kid grow and become a really good football player this year. I’m really proud of him.
“I got to coach Dale Dawes at center,” Drennon offered. “He’s going to get to go play at ETBU. He’s 5’10, 215, 220 pounds but he will fight you every snap. He’s a football player.
“It’s stuff like that when you watch your kids, you’re really proud of them. I’ve got a lot of other kids who I can tell you stories on them but these kids have bought into a lot of stuff that we’ve asked them to do.
“It was a big change for them when we got here. Everything we’ve asked them to do, they’ve done it and it’s going to pay off in the long run.”