HALLSVILLE – Hallsville pitcher Jeb Drewery saw his perfect game broken up in the sixth inning, but he was still able to complete a complete seven-inning shutout over Marshall, leading the Bobcats to a 5-0 win over the Mavericks in game the series opener of the regional quarterfinals.
The teams are scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. tonight in Marshall to resume the series.
Drewery earned the win from the mound as he finished the night by allowing no runs on five hits and struck out seven batters.
The Bobcats scored their five runs on five hits. Brayden Walker went 2-for-3 with two doubles, one run, an RBI and a stolen base. Matt Houston walked twice. Tyler Lee was walked and scored one run. Trenton Smith went 1-for-3 with one RBI. Logan Jones reached on a walk, an error and scored one run. Sawyer Dunagan went 1-for-3 with one run and one RBI.
Marshall came away with five hits on the night. Hayden Kelehan was 1-for-3. Jim Weaver reached on a walk. Brayden Robbins went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Henry Roth went 1-for-2. Garrett Cotten was given the loss from the mound as he pitched the first five innings, allowing three runs on four hits, one walk and striking out three batters.
Marshall went three up, three down on a pair of ground balls and a fly ball to right field in the top of the first inning. The second inning led off with a ball hit down the third-base line for a standup double by Walker. He advanced to third on a 4-3 grounder. Houston was walked and that put runners on the corners for the Bobcats.
A rundown between first and second base allowed Walker to slide home for the first run of the night. The inning came to an end on a double play when a fly ball was caught in centerfield and thrown to first base to close the first inning with the Bobcats leading the Mavericks 1-0.
The second inning saw the Mavericks go three up, three down a second time as Drewery threw his first two strikeouts to bring it to the bottom half of the inning where the Bobcats too went three up, three down, leaving the score at 1-0 heading into the third inning.
Hallsville forced Marshall to go three up, three down for a third time in as many innings but the bottom of the second saw Marshall repay the favor for the second time in a row. Hallsville led 1-0 heading into the fourth inning.
Marshall remained in search of its first base-runner after being retired in order in the top of the fourth. Cotten threw his first strikeout of the night to start off the bottom of the fourth. That was followed up by a single from Houston to give the Bobcats their first base-runner since the first inning. However, he was left stranded at second base as it remained a one-run lead heading into the fifth inning.
A pair of Drewery strikeouts and a groundball retired the Mavericks in order in the top of the fifth inning. Cotten tossed his second strikeout in the bottom of the fifth before Jones reached on an error. Jones then made his way home on an RBI base hit from Dunagan to add to Hallsville’s lead. An RBI double from Walker scored Dunagan.
That gave the Bobcats a three-run lead with two outs. Walker then slid into third for the stolen base but another strikeout from Cotten ended the inning as Hallsville led 3-0 after five.
With two outs in the top of the sixth, Roth made contact and reached base to give the Mavericks their first hit and base-runner of the night and broke up the perfect game. That was immediately followed by the Mavericks’ second hit of the night when Kelehan got on with a single. A walk put Weaver on first and loaded the bases. Conner Stewart made a leaping catch at shortstop for the third out of the inning as Marshall left the bases loaded.
Weaver came in to start the sixth inning as Houston reached on a lead-off walk before sliding into second for the stolen base. Another walk put Lee on first base. The two runners advanced into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt. A two-RBI single from Smith made the score 5-0.
The Mavericks then switched to Dante Enriquez on the mound. Jones was walked , giving the Bobcats two runners on base but a groundout forced the Bobcats to leave their runners stranded the inning ended with Hallsville leading 5-0 heading into the seventh inning. Robbins reached on a one-out single but the next two batters were retired. That sealed up the 5-0 win for Hallsville.