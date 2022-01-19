District play is set to begin for Marshall’s girls’ soccer team in just over a week as the Lady Mavs currently own an overall record of 3-3.
They were slated to play three games in their home tournament Saturday but due to COVID, only got one game in that day where they defeated Tatum. Tuesday night saw them fall on the road against Van.
All in all, head coach Janna Duck has high expectations for her team this season as district nears.
“Like usual, we really expect the girls to grow and make improvements and apply the things we’ve been teaching them. We’ve really had to teach a lot of fundamentals and basics of the game, so it’s always fun to see them grow in those aspects and learn to read players, learn to read plays, learn to anticipate. We’re really looking for a lot of growth in those areas. We saw a lot of improvements between my year one and last year. We just really want to amplify all those techniques and aspects of the game that we’ve been harping on them about.”
Marshall’s squad has four seniors, two of which have been on the team for three years and the other two have been on the team for all four.
“They are an excellent set of kids,” Duck offered. “I have one girl, her name is Sammy (Quintanilla) and she’s been with me all four years. Sammy is a leader on the field. She’s a leader in the classroom and in the weight room. She’s very vocal but she also leads by example. She’s just a kid you love to have be a part of your program. I can ask her to bend over backwards and without a doubt, she would do so, and not even question.
“I have another girl, her name is Saira (Torres) and she’s a little more of a hard worker,” Duck continued. “She’s going to do everything I expect, always, but she’s a little bit more silent. She has kind of found a voice within this last year, which has been fun to watch because I had her her freshman and sophomore year and she did not do a lot of speaking. She would work hard but this year I’ve kind of seen her transition into explaining and trying to teach and talk to some of the new kids and that’s been really good also.
“I have two other seniors who are really great kids,” Duck added “They work hard and do everything I need them to do. They’re not necessarily vocal leaders but they’re not someone who just stands on the sidelines and does nothing. They’re always meeting my expectations in other aspects of things.”
Marshall’s next game is set for Friday on the road against Center.
