This weekend, the 2021-2022 duck season will come to a close.
Locally, the reports I have been hearing lately feature easy limits of wood ducks and not much else. Of course there have been reports of greenheads and gadwalls showing up and making for heavy straps but this season seems to be less than stellar.
The following is opinion only and based solely on hearsay. It appears East Texas duck hunting is not as good as it once was.
Everything changes but after hearing from duck hunters from surrounding states, duck hunting may be changing as we know it. Duck hunting friends from south Louisiana relayed the same news. This family has been farming, raising crawfish and hunting waterfowl for generations and have noticed the changes.
Fewer and fewer ducks coming south each year is the report. Geese (both light and dark) still show up in numbers but the duck decline is frustrating. The Cajuns feel like the birds are hanging up north of us. They told of heated ponds and thousands of acres of land set aside as non-hunting areas.
Essentially their theory is the agricultural states in the corn belt are the new migration destination for more and more ducks. The ducks do not have a reason to go any further, they have all they need and will only move when ice and snow cover their food source. This made sense until some Arkansas hunters told me they were letting their lease go next year.
Places like Gillett, Stuttgart and Bayou Meto are also claiming fewer birds. These communities are legendary for green timber hunting and rice field pits. The story is the same, decades of world famous duck hunting is changing.
Back here is East Texas, while our area is not “famous” for a waterfowl mecca, we usually have plenty of birds during late winter. Creeks, rivers, sloughs and reservoirs would host ducks for the local hunters. The Sabine would be loaded with wintering ducks with a little scouting work, a good hunt was easy to find.
I scouted some beaver sloughs recently and found a large group of Wood Ducks. I watched the group preen and loaf until they left to go to their roosting area. I counted 46 birds that left the area and every one was a Wood Duck. We have a resident population of Woodies but we do receive a good amount of wintering Michigan and Minnesota Wood Ducks.
I do not have any answers, but I do know ducks are getting harder to find and keep up with. Hopefully you guys have a different story and I would love to hear about it.
I will be out there this weekend trying to get a few “big ducks” while sifting through the woodies. Good luck and dress for the weather.