Man, it doesn’t get much better than this.
Duke and North Carolina are meeting yet again for one of the biggest rivalries in all of sports and by far the biggest in college basketball. The two teams are set to battle it out in the NCAA Tournament for the first time ever and it happens to be in the Final Four.
The Tar Heels are led by first-year head coach Hubert Davis and the Blue Devils are led by 42nd and final-year head coach Duke Mike Kryzewski.
The two programs, just eight miles apart from each other down Tobacco Road, are drenched in a rich history as they have been among the NCAA’s elite for decades. North Carolina is the third-winningest program in Division I history and Duke is next in line at fourth. The Tar Heels have won six National Championships while Duke has won five and the two of them have combined for eleven championships over the last 36 years.
The two teams have met 256 times as North Carolina leads the series 142-115. The first game was played in 1920 (just a short time before Coach K arrived) when North Carolina won 36-25 (I’m going to go out on a limb and say today’s contest will be a higher scoring affair).
The teams split the series this year with each road team winning. On March 5, the Tar Heels defeated the Blue Devils in Kryzewski’s last home game.
There’s no question that left a bad taste in the Blue Devils’ mouths as they seek revenge and look to send Kryzewski to his sixth national championship.
UNC comes in with a No. 8 seed while Duke has a No. 2 seed but when it comes to a rivalry of this magnitude, all bets are off. Not to mention the fact that the Tar Heels knocked off the top-seeded defending champion Baylor in the second round.
I’ve been counting down toward this game with great anticipation. I actually watched a few UNC-Duke matchups from the 1990s and early 2000s on ESPN +. In my opinion, this rivalry is the second-biggest in American sports, right after the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees and again, it so happens to be the in the Final Four and either Coach K will play his last game against North Carolina or he’ll coach his last game in the National Championship. Either way, it doesn’t get much bigger and better than that.