It didn’t take long last year for Mia Dunaway to make an impact on the volleyball court. Now as a sophomore, she’s stepped her game up a notch or two and could give her Lady Mavs a chance at making a deep run this year.
“She’s really developed as a player,” Marshall head volleyball coach Kayla Allen said. “She was on varsity as a freshman last year and she was a big contributor but I feel like she’s gaining more confidence with her play but she’s also developing with her body as she’s maturing. Her play on the court has been taken to the next level. She’s getting balls up that normally she hasn’t in the past. She’s been more aggressive defensively, diving after the ball. She’s leading in aces right now. We’ve only play three games but she’s averaging three a night. Last night (Tuesday night) she was our kill leader. She had seven. She only had one error, 17 attempts, so a .358 hitting efficiency is pretty good. She was a leader last night, as a sophomore, which is good for us and our future.”
“I’m very set on going to the playoffs,” Dunaway said when asked what her expectations are for her sophomore season. “That’s our ultimate goal. I have big expectations. I think we can really do well.”
Despite not being able to meet with her teammates during quarantine, Dunaway said she was able to improve her skills.
“I think I just have a better eye for the ball and where it’s going,” she explained. “It feels a lot more natural this year because last year I was a lot more timid, obviously. As a freshman, I didn’t know what I was doing. I went from junior high volleyball to varsity.”
The sophomore recalls the major difference between junior high volleyball and high school varsity volleyball.
“For sure, just the speed of it all,” she said. “My position was different. I was used to playing middle and in junior high all I had to do was jump in the air and hope for the best. Now I’m just so focused on my form and I play outside. It’s just different, I guess.”
Dunaway wears No. 14 for the Lady Mavs because that was the number worn in college baseball by her dad, Derek Dunaway, Marshall head baseball coach who served as an assistant volleyball coach last year.
“I think it was really fun,” she said of last year’s experience of playing for her dad. “I think it was good because we were able to talk about it. If I was too scared to ask my coach about something or tell her about something, he would always reassure me, ‘Coach wants to hear this. This is something she wants to hear,’ instead of me being timid or scared.”
“I enjoyed it last year but now I enjoy seeing him on the dad side of things,” Allen said. “It’s always fun to watch. We still talk about the team and everything. We actually texted this morning about the game last night, the things he saw and the things I saw. So it’s good to have that relationship.”
“Even now, he’ll still give me tips, like, ‘Your blocking needs to get better,’ or ‘You’re really strong in this but you need to get better in this,’” the young Dunaway said. “So that’s really helpful.”
The Lady Mavs currently hold an overall record of 1-2 as they look to even it up with a win in Jacksonville tonight.
“Jacksonville is very athletic,” Allen said. “They’re not going to give it to us easy. The biggest thing getting into their heads is no team is going to give anything to us because we’re at the point where they’ve either been playing for 13 games so they’re smooth and consistent, or they’re hungry just like we are, trying to figure things out quick. So nowhere we go is going to be easy. I think we’re starting to understand that. Really, these three games I’ve been impressed. All three teams have been competitive, aggressive play and the girls have risen against every team we’ve played. Even the three-set loss to Gilmer, we competed every set. So no disappointments here.”
“We just have to stay together as a team and have very high energy,” Dunaway said. “That’s always what helps us in games is our energy because if our energy goes down, it’s not a very good situation. So high energy and play to the best of our ability. If we do that, I believe we can beat them.”
Today’s varsity matchup between Marshall and Jacksonville is slated for 4:30 p.m.