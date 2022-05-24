Next spring will mark a new era for Marshall’s baseball team as Derek Dunaway will not be the head coach. Dunaway coached the Mavericks for the past eight seasons.
“It wasn’t my choice,” Dunaway said. “I’ll say that. It wasn’t my choice.”
When asked about the situation, Marshall athletic director Jack Alvar said, “We’re going a different direction.”
The Mavericks went 9-16 overall this past season and won just one district game. The 2021 season saw the Mavericks go three rounds deep for the first time in 17 years with wins over Whitehouse and Highland Park.
“When I got here, they hadn’t been to the playoffs in five years,” Dunaway said. “They had one two district games in two years. It wasn’t in good shape. I hate saying that because somebody obviously coached them but it wasn’t in good shape. We missed the playoffs by one game that first year and the second year, got into the playoffs for the first time in five years. The crazy thing about us making the playoffs was we went four years after that. We just kept running into the best team in the region and we’d play them in the first round.
“We played Lufkin and they go to the regional finals,” Dunaway continued. “We get beat by Highland Park in Game 3 and I think that was the first year we actually won a game in the playoffs in about 10 years. Then we faced Forney that fourth straight year and they have two draft picks pitching against us and they end up being the state runners up. We had some good teams. We had some good players. We were just kind of snake-bitten on our first round opponents. We missed the playoffs again the next year and COVID hits in 2020 and then last year we went on an incredible run with not one guy on the team that went on to play college baseball. That team will forever be special to me because nobody has any idea the heartache, struggle and hard work that those guys went through and they could have quit and given up but they didn’t and the reward was sweeping state-ranked Whitehouse the first round. Then we had an incredible comeback win against Highland Park in Game 3, just the atmosphere it created in Marshall. It was big for us, for us, four our community, for the school district. It was awesome to see that many people out at a sporting event.”
When asked what the most rewarding part has been as head baseball coach of the Mavericks, Dunaway said “Just the relationships that have been made with everybody really – my assistant coaches that I’ve had, students at the school who I never even coached but got to know, my players and the bond you have with them. I’ve gotten so many phone calls and texts from former players, parents and former coaches reaching out to me saying how much they appreciated me and how much they learn from me, and that they’re a better man because of me. That really tugs at your heartstrings and that’s why we do it, when it boils down to it. Don’t get me wrong, I love winning. I always say that in my parent meetings. I want to win and I’m expected to win but I’m not going to win at all costs. I’m not going to cheat. We’re going to do it the right way and hopefully doing it the right way brings positive results on the field but at the end of the day, it’s the relationships made on and off the field.”
He’s confident he’s leaving the program in better shape than it was when he arrived.
“We definitely left this place better than what it was,” he said. “You can talk about Jake Griedl and Dr. Gibson being instrumental in getting all the new facilities and getting the turf on the baseball field but a lot of hard work from our booster club, I think we raised over $300,000 for our program since I’ve been here – new bleachers, new storage buildings, just making the whole complex look better, the uniforms, so many different things we’ve done over the last nine years that I’m really proud of.”
Dunaway said he’s not sure what’s next for him and his family.
“I’m at peace with what’s going on,” he said. “My daughter is going to be a senior so that’s a decision that needs to be discussed as a family. My phone has been blowing up already with people calling and inquiring but I don’t know yet.
“I’m faith driven,” he continued. “I believe everything happens for a reason. There’s a reason that I came to Marshall, Texas. The first phone call I got, I was like, ‘Y’all are crazy. I’m not coming to coach in Marshall.” Really, the plan was to come here for three years and turn the program around and go onto something else but God had different plans. So I don’t know what the future holds. I don’t want to handcuff myself by saying, ‘Yeah I’m going to coach here or coach there.’ We’ll see where it leads. I know it’s in my blood. I’m a competitive guy but the most important thing to me right now is my family. I’ve got to make the best decision for them at this point in my career.”