ROUND ROCK – The Barbers Hill Eagles scored on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning, edging the Hallsville Bobcats 2-1 to capture the Class 5A state baseball title on Saturday at Dell Diamond.
Barbers Hill, making its first trip to the state tournament, ends the season with a 37-8-1 record. Hallsville, at the tournament for the second time, ends the year at 33-9.
The game-winner came with a little controversy.
Jace Martinez walked to lead things off for Barbers Hill, and Brodey Williams reached on an error. Kyle Issaacs came on to run for Williams, and Brayden Hodges relieved Hallsville starting pitcher Landon Bowden.
Simaon Larranga flied out to centerfield, and both runners tagged up and moved into scoring position. Josh Campbell then flied out to centerfield, with Martinez tagging and scoring and Isaacs being called out for leaving the bag too soon.
The run by Martinez counted, and Hallsville trailed 2-1.
Barbers Hill took the early lead, pushing across a run in the bottom of the first on a couple of hits, an error, a sacrifice bunt and a walk.
Cameron Cauley singled to lead things off for the Eagles, moving to second on a sacrifice bunt and scoring when Brady Williams reached on an error.
Barbers Hill loaded the bases with a single by Simon Larranga and a walk to Josh Campbell, but Bowden kept the damage to the minimum when he coaxed fly ball outs from Maddox Malone and Braden Jacobs to end the inning.
After both teams went down in order in their next at bats, Hallsville tied things at 1-1 in the top of the third.
Sawyer Dunagan walked with one out, but was out at second on a groundball off the bat of Bradey Walker. After Walker swiped second to get into scoring position, Kurt Wyman reached on an error and Walker scored to pull the Bobcats even.
Hallsville threatened in the fourth when Trenton Smith singled with two outs and moved to second on a balk, but Raithen Malone came on to relieve Maddox Malone with Logan Jones at the plate and a 1-2 count – fanning Jones to keep the score knotted at 1-1.
Hallsville also got a man on in the top of the fifth on a leadoff single by Conner Stewart, but a double play and a strikeout ended that inning.
In the bottom of the fifth, Carson Garrett walked and moved to second on a wild pitch to put Barbers Hill in business, but after missed bunt attempt, Garrett was thrown out at third and Bowden got a groundout and flyout to keep things tied at one apiece.
Matt Houston singled with one out for Hallsville in the top of the sixth, but courtesy runner Hagen Carver was erased trying to steal and Tyler Lee grounded out.
The Eagles scored to go in front in the bottom of the sixth, and the Bobcats went down in order as Barbers Hill celebrated its first baseball state championship with the 2-1 win.