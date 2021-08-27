NEW CANEY – Marshall kicked off the 2020 season with a win against New Caney despite seeing the Eagles’ running back Kedrick Reescano rush for 156 yards and three touchdowns. Although Reescano put up similar numbers in Friday’s season opener, the results were far from the same for the Mavericks who fell to the Eagles 23-7 on the road at Randall Reed Stadium.
Marshall now holds a record of 0-1 was the Eagles start off 1-0.
Marshall was held to just 169 total yards, 110 coming through the air and 59 on the ground. Collier Slone went 8-of-18 for 110 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. He connected with Jacorey Smith three times for 56 yards and found Domar Roberson twice for 47 yards and the team’s only touchdown. JQ Davis led the rushing attack with 14 carries for 59 yards.
The Eagles finished the night with 405 yards total offense, throwing for 214 and rushing for 191. Reescano had 28 carries for 192 yards and three touchdowns. Cornelius Banks went 12-of-20 for 214 passing yards and one interception. He found Arkez Gomez for six completions and 81 yards. Cameron Thomas caught three passes for 69 yards.
Both teams saw their first drives end in a punt. The Eagles second drive went into the second quarter where they set up shop at Marshall’s two-yard line. Marshall’s defense stuffed the run and forced New Caney to settle for a field goal from Israel Oregon to make it a 3-0 game with 10:30 remaining in the second quarter.
New Caney added to its lead by scoring the first touchdown of the night. A flag was thrown after 48-yard pass from Banks to Thomas put the Eagles into Marshall territory but that flag was picked up and that led to a 10-yard touchdown run from Reescano. The extra point was blocked, making the score 9-0 with 5:44 left in the first half.
JQ Davis found opening up the middle for a 43-yard gain. Three plays later, Slone threw into double coverage and connected with Roberson who spun out of a tackle and sprinted into the end zone to score Marshall’s first touchdown of the season and the final score of the first half as Marshall cut its deficit to 9-7 with 3:57 until halftime.
The Mavericks saw a pair of drives early in the second half end with an interception but moments later, James Perkins snagged a pass in the end zone for Marshall’s first interception of the season.
It wasn’t until deep into the fourth quarter that the first points of the second half were scored. The Eagles ate up the clock and found their way into the end zone for a 10-yard score by Reescano. That made the score 16-7 with 4:37 remaining.
The Mavericks drove into Eagle territory and threatened to score before being faced with fourth-and-two. Sebastian Garza stepped in front of the throw and picked it off before taking it 82 yards the other way. That set up a Reescan’s third and final touchdown of the night on a two-yard run and the final score of the night with 1:57 to play as the Eagles sealed up the 23-7 win.
Marshall will return to action Friday night when it takes on the Longview Lobos at Lobo Stadium. The Eagles will play host to Kingwood Park.