The 12th annual East Texas High School Football Preseason Dream Team is headed up by a couple of state champions and loaded with playmakers on both sides of the ball.
Basically, it’s what you’ll see most Friday nights when you watch a high school football game in East Texas.
Longview senior quarterback Haynes King and Pleasant Grove junior defensive lineman Landon Jackson are this year’s preseason Most Valuable Players.
King accounted for more than 4,200 total yards and 50 touchdowns in helping lead Longview to the Class 6A Division II championship last season.
He completed 183 of 273 passes for 3,665 yards with 41 touchdowns and just four interceptions while also rushing for 568 yards and eight scores.
The Texas A&M verbal pledge, who is 26-1 as a starter over the past two seasons, also hauled in a touchdown pass in 2018.
Jackson, meanwhile, recorded nine sacks – giving him 20.5 over the past two seasons – and added 29 quarterback pressures and 15 tackles for loss a year ago despite playing in just nine games for the Hawks.
Jackson finished the year with 56 tackles.
He earned a title ring with the Hawks in 2017 as a freshman, bursting onto the scene with 98 tackles and 11.5 sacks.
The Marshall Mavericks also landed someone on both sides of the ball as wide receiver Savion Williams earned a spot for the offense while defensive lineman Mike Washington earned a spot on the other side.
The elite team consists of players from the combined coverage areas of the Longview News-Journal, Marshall News Messenger, Tyler Morning Telegraph, Texarkana Gazette, Kilgore News Herald, Lufkin Daily News and Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel.
Previous Dream Team offensive MVPs include Carthage’s Gunner Capps in 2018, Carthage’s Keaontay Ingram in 2017, Mineola’s Jeremiah Crawford in 2016, Tyler Lee’s Zach Hall in 2015, Sulphur Springs’ Larry Pryor in 2014, Whitehouse’s Patrick Mahomes in 2013, John Tyler’s Greg Ward in 2012, Henderson’s Del Barnes in 2011, Whitehouse’s Trey Metoyer in 2010, Cayuga’s Traylon Shead in 2009 and Sulphur Springs’ Tyrik Rollison in 2008.
On defense, previous MVPs include Lufkin’s Carl Williams in 2018, Arp’s Demarvion Overshown in 2017, Liberty-Eylau’s Lagarryon Carson in 2016, Gilmer’s Demarco Boyd in 2015, Gladewater’s Daylon Mack in 2014, Gilmer’s Josh Walker in 2013, Longview’s DeMarkus Lathan in 2012, Van’s Dalton Santos in 2011, Daingerfield’s Steve Edmond in 2010, John Tyler’s Ashton Dorsey in 2009 and Lufkin’s Jamarkus McFarland in 2008.
DREAM TEAM OFFENSE:
BEN HARMON
Pleasant Grove
Quarterback
6-1, 190
By the numbers: Completed 91 of 171 passes for 2,008 yards and 30 touchdowns with just six interceptions and has thrown for more than 4,000 yards and 58 TDs in the past two seasons
SABASTION PORTER
Garrison
Running back
5-10, 200
By the numbers: 294 carries for 2,461 yards and 43 touchdowns; 9 catches for 78 yards and one TD
ELIGIA CARTER
Gladewater
Running back
6-0, 175
By the numbers: 260 carries for 2,606 yards and 24 touchdowns; 7 catches for 119 yards and one TD; Opened the season with four straight 200-yard plus games and had six total 200-yard outings with a high of 290 yards and five touchdowns in the playoffs; Rushed for at least 100 yards in all 13 games
JORDAN JENKINS
Lindale
Running back
6-2, 200
By the numbers: 274 carries for 1,504 yards and 17 touchdowns; 18 catches for 239 yards; 245 kickoff return yards; Offers from Baylor, Arkansas, BYU and Louisiana-Monroe
BRUCE GARRETT
Pleasant Grove
Running back
5-10, 191
By the numbers: 264 carries for 2,004 yards and 20 touchdowns; Has rushed for 3,035 yards and 30 TD in past two seasons
J.J. SPARKMAN
Pine Tree
Receiver
6-4, 205
By the numbers: 28 catches, 662 yards and 10 touchdowns; Verbal to Texas Tech
KELVONTAY DIXON
Carthage
Receiver
6-0, 175
By the numbers: 84 catches, 1,286 yards, 17 touchdowns; Carried 22 times for 227 yards and three touchdowns; Verbal to Arkansas
JA’LYNN POLK
Lufkin
Receiver
6-2, 185
By the numbers: 37 catches, 695 yards, 8 touchdowns; Verbal to Texas Tech
SAVION WILLIAMS
Marshall
Receiver
6-5, 200
By the numbers: 42 catches, 659 yards, 12 touchdowns; Verbal to Arkansas
JAMAL LIGON
Tyler Lee
Fullback
6-3, 235
By the numbers: Solid blocker who also had 15 catches for 135 yards and 2 touchdowns to go along with two rushing touchdowns; Verbal to North Texas
JHAILON BRADEN
Longview
Tight end
6-0, 230
By the numbers: Dominant blocker who also had six catches for 56 yards
TY’KIEST CRAWFORD
Carthage
Offensive line
6-6, 315
By the numbers: Started all 15 games last season and recorded 25 knockdowns. Ranked 30th overall in Texas on 247Sports Composite; Verbal to Arkansas
RILEY BIRDWELL
Nacogdoches
Offensive line
6-4, 330
By the numbers: Offers from SFA and Northwestern State
GARRETT HAYES
Athens
Offensive line
6-5, 295
By the numbers: Second team Super Team by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine
ANGEL SARMIENTO
John Tyler
Offensive line
6-2, 285
By the numbers: 40 pancakes and 20 knockdowns while grading out at 92 percent and allowing no sacks in 2018; Top blocker on a team that averaged 206 rushing yards, 452 total yards and 36 points per game
PARKER COX
Longview
Offensive line
6-0, 255
By the numbers: Three-year starter with 30 games in the trenches; Graded out at 85 percent and is top returning blocker for a team that produced a pair of 1,000-yard rushers and piled up more than 6,000 total yards during a state title campaign
DREAM TEAM DEFENSE
SAWYER GORAM-WELCH
Longview
Defensive line
6-4, 290
By the numbers: 65 tackles, five sacks, 15 tackles for loss
JAYDEN JACOBS
Van
Defensive line
6-2, 215
By the numbers: 132 tackles, 17 sacks, 27 tackles for loss
MIKE WASHINGTON
Marshall
Defensive line
5-11, 210
By the numbers: 75 tackles, 12 sacks, 25 tackles for loss, 12 QB pressures, three passes defended, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery
DEUNDRE BLANTON
Kilgore
Defensive line
6-2, 265
By the numbers: 64 tackles, five sacks, seven tackles for loss
TREVION SNEED
Mineola
Defensive line
6-1, 220
By the numbers: 82 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, eight sacks, four forced fumbles, 12 QB pressures
BRADY ODOM
Henderson
Linebacker
5-11, 210
By the numbers: 179 tackles, 18 QB pressures, nine passes defended, three sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery
TYSHAWN TAYLOR
Longview
Linebacker
5-10, 185
By the numbers: 121 tackles, three sacks, 15 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one recovery
RAYVON INGRAM
Carthage
Linebacker
5-11, 220
By the numbers: 128 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles, two interceptions
HARMON WEST
Alto
Linebacker
6-1, 192
By the numbers: 115 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, five sacks, six forced fumbles, two recoveries
KITAN CRAWFORD
John Tyler
Defensive back
6-0, 195
By the numbers: 30 tackles, 12 passes defended, three interceptions. Verbal to Texas
JERRIN THOMPSON
Lufkin
Defensive back
6-1, 183
By the numbers: 90 tackles, four tackles for loss, 15 passes defended
TALON WININGS
West Rusk
Defensive back
6-0, 180
By the numbers: 30 tackles, three tackles for loss, three interceptions, nine passes defended, one fumble recovery. Ten interceptions last two seasons
SETH MOSS
Brook Hill
Defensive back
6-0, 175
By the numbers: Six interceptions in 2018
DREAM TEAM SPECIALISTS
KHALEN GRIFFIN
Chapel Hill
Utility
5-10, 190
By the numbers: Passed for 1,514 yards and 19 touchdowns and rushed for 1,018 yards and 11 TD last season at Brook Hill; Expected to play running back with some “Wildcat” chances at QB for the Bulldogs; Verbal to Rice
TYRESE GRANT
Daingerfield
Utility
6-0, 160
By the numbers: Has been all-district as a receiver and defensive back; Had 36 tackles, six fumble recoveries (2 returned for touchdowns), four interceptions, a sack, two tackles for loss and seven passes defended in 2018; caught 32 passes for 661 yards and nine scores; Verbal to Tulsa
KADEN MEREDITH
Longview
Return specialist
5-9, 190
By the numbers: Expected to be one of the top running backs in the area after piling up 646 yards and 11 touchdowns on limited carries a year ago, Meredith did major damage as a return man – averaging 34.2 yards per return with one touchdown
MARK PATTON
Tyler Lee
Punter
6-5, 225
By the numbers: Expected to be the Red Raiders’ starter under center, Patton also averaged 33.3 yards per punt with a long of 62 yards
CARLOS CAMPOS
Beckville
Kicker
5-10, 190
By the numbers: Was successful on 41 of 43 extra points and 5 of 7 field goals, with a long of 46 yards