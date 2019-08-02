The 12th annual East Texas High School Football Preseason Dream Team is headed up by a couple of state champions and loaded with playmakers on both sides of the ball.

Basically, it’s what you’ll see most Friday nights when you watch a high school football game in East Texas.

Longview senior quarterback Haynes King and Pleasant Grove junior defensive lineman Landon Jackson are this year’s preseason Most Valuable Players.

King accounted for more than 4,200 total yards and 50 touchdowns in helping lead Longview to the Class 6A Division II championship last season.

He completed 183 of 273 passes for 3,665 yards with 41 touchdowns and just four interceptions while also rushing for 568 yards and eight scores.

The Texas A&M verbal pledge, who is 26-1 as a starter over the past two seasons, also hauled in a touchdown pass in 2018.

Jackson, meanwhile, recorded nine sacks – giving him 20.5 over the past two seasons – and added 29 quarterback pressures and 15 tackles for loss a year ago despite playing in just nine games for the Hawks.

Jackson finished the year with 56 tackles.

He earned a title ring with the Hawks in 2017 as a freshman, bursting onto the scene with 98 tackles and 11.5 sacks.

The Marshall Mavericks also landed someone on both sides of the ball as wide receiver Savion Williams earned a spot for the offense while defensive lineman Mike Washington earned a spot on the other side.

The elite team consists of players from the combined coverage areas of the Longview News-Journal, Marshall News Messenger, Tyler Morning Telegraph, Texarkana Gazette, Kilgore News Herald, Lufkin Daily News and Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel.

Previous Dream Team offensive MVPs include Carthage’s Gunner Capps in 2018, Carthage’s Keaontay Ingram in 2017, Mineola’s Jeremiah Crawford in 2016, Tyler Lee’s Zach Hall in 2015, Sulphur Springs’ Larry Pryor in 2014, Whitehouse’s Patrick Mahomes in 2013, John Tyler’s Greg Ward in 2012, Henderson’s Del Barnes in 2011, Whitehouse’s Trey Metoyer in 2010, Cayuga’s Traylon Shead in 2009 and Sulphur Springs’ Tyrik Rollison in 2008.

On defense, previous MVPs include Lufkin’s Carl Williams in 2018, Arp’s Demarvion Overshown in 2017, Liberty-Eylau’s Lagarryon Carson in 2016, Gilmer’s Demarco Boyd in 2015, Gladewater’s Daylon Mack in 2014, Gilmer’s Josh Walker in 2013, Longview’s DeMarkus Lathan in 2012, Van’s Dalton Santos in 2011, Daingerfield’s Steve Edmond in 2010, John Tyler’s Ashton Dorsey in 2009 and Lufkin’s Jamarkus McFarland in 2008.

DREAM TEAM OFFENSE:

BEN HARMON

Pleasant Grove

Quarterback

6-1, 190

By the numbers: Completed 91 of 171 passes for 2,008 yards and 30 touchdowns with just six interceptions and has thrown for more than 4,000 yards and 58 TDs in the past two seasons

SABASTION PORTER

Garrison

Running back

5-10, 200

By the numbers: 294 carries for 2,461 yards and 43 touchdowns; 9 catches for 78 yards and one TD

ELIGIA CARTER

Gladewater

Running back

6-0, 175

By the numbers: 260 carries for 2,606 yards and 24 touchdowns; 7 catches for 119 yards and one TD; Opened the season with four straight 200-yard plus games and had six total 200-yard outings with a high of 290 yards and five touchdowns in the playoffs; Rushed for at least 100 yards in all 13 games

JORDAN JENKINS

Lindale

Running back

6-2, 200

By the numbers: 274 carries for 1,504 yards and 17 touchdowns; 18 catches for 239 yards; 245 kickoff return yards; Offers from Baylor, Arkansas, BYU and Louisiana-Monroe

BRUCE GARRETT

Pleasant Grove

Running back

5-10, 191

By the numbers: 264 carries for 2,004 yards and 20 touchdowns; Has rushed for 3,035 yards and 30 TD in past two seasons

J.J. SPARKMAN

Pine Tree

Receiver

6-4, 205

By the numbers: 28 catches, 662 yards and 10 touchdowns; Verbal to Texas Tech

KELVONTAY DIXON

Carthage

Receiver

6-0, 175

By the numbers: 84 catches, 1,286 yards, 17 touchdowns; Carried 22 times for 227 yards and three touchdowns; Verbal to Arkansas

JA’LYNN POLK

Lufkin

Receiver

6-2, 185

By the numbers: 37 catches, 695 yards, 8 touchdowns; Verbal to Texas Tech

SAVION WILLIAMS

Marshall

Receiver

6-5, 200

By the numbers: 42 catches, 659 yards, 12 touchdowns; Verbal to Arkansas

JAMAL LIGON

Tyler Lee

Fullback

6-3, 235

By the numbers: Solid blocker who also had 15 catches for 135 yards and 2 touchdowns to go along with two rushing touchdowns; Verbal to North Texas

JHAILON BRADEN

Longview

Tight end

6-0, 230

By the numbers: Dominant blocker who also had six catches for 56 yards

TY’KIEST CRAWFORD

Carthage

Offensive line

6-6, 315

By the numbers: Started all 15 games last season and recorded 25 knockdowns. Ranked 30th overall in Texas on 247Sports Composite; Verbal to Arkansas

RILEY BIRDWELL

Nacogdoches

Offensive line

6-4, 330

By the numbers: Offers from SFA and Northwestern State

GARRETT HAYES

Athens

Offensive line

6-5, 295

By the numbers: Second team Super Team by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine

ANGEL SARMIENTO

John Tyler

Offensive line

6-2, 285

By the numbers: 40 pancakes and 20 knockdowns while grading out at 92 percent and allowing no sacks in 2018; Top blocker on a team that averaged 206 rushing yards, 452 total yards and 36 points per game

PARKER COX

Longview

Offensive line

6-0, 255

By the numbers: Three-year starter with 30 games in the trenches; Graded out at 85 percent and is top returning blocker for a team that produced a pair of 1,000-yard rushers and piled up more than 6,000 total yards during a state title campaign

DREAM TEAM DEFENSE

SAWYER GORAM-WELCH

Longview

Defensive line

6-4, 290

By the numbers: 65 tackles, five sacks, 15 tackles for loss

JAYDEN JACOBS

Van

Defensive line

6-2, 215

By the numbers: 132 tackles, 17 sacks, 27 tackles for loss

MIKE WASHINGTON

Marshall

Defensive line

5-11, 210

By the numbers: 75 tackles, 12 sacks, 25 tackles for loss, 12 QB pressures, three passes defended, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery

DEUNDRE BLANTON

Kilgore

Defensive line

6-2, 265

By the numbers: 64 tackles, five sacks, seven tackles for loss

TREVION SNEED

Mineola

Defensive line

6-1, 220

By the numbers: 82 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, eight sacks, four forced fumbles, 12 QB pressures

BRADY ODOM

Henderson

Linebacker

5-11, 210

By the numbers: 179 tackles, 18 QB pressures, nine passes defended, three sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery

TYSHAWN TAYLOR

Longview

Linebacker

5-10, 185

By the numbers: 121 tackles, three sacks, 15 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one recovery

RAYVON INGRAM

Carthage

Linebacker

5-11, 220

By the numbers: 128 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles, two interceptions

HARMON WEST

Alto

Linebacker

6-1, 192

By the numbers: 115 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, five sacks, six forced fumbles, two recoveries

KITAN CRAWFORD

John Tyler

Defensive back

6-0, 195

By the numbers: 30 tackles, 12 passes defended, three interceptions. Verbal to Texas

JERRIN THOMPSON

Lufkin

Defensive back

6-1, 183

By the numbers: 90 tackles, four tackles for loss, 15 passes defended

TALON WININGS

West Rusk

Defensive back

6-0, 180

By the numbers: 30 tackles, three tackles for loss, three interceptions, nine passes defended, one fumble recovery. Ten interceptions last two seasons

SETH MOSS

Brook Hill

Defensive back

6-0, 175

By the numbers: Six interceptions in 2018

DREAM TEAM SPECIALISTS

KHALEN GRIFFIN

Chapel Hill

Utility

5-10, 190

By the numbers: Passed for 1,514 yards and 19 touchdowns and rushed for 1,018 yards and 11 TD last season at Brook Hill; Expected to play running back with some “Wildcat” chances at QB for the Bulldogs; Verbal to Rice

TYRESE GRANT

Daingerfield

Utility

6-0, 160

By the numbers: Has been all-district as a receiver and defensive back; Had 36 tackles, six fumble recoveries (2 returned for touchdowns), four interceptions, a sack, two tackles for loss and seven passes defended in 2018; caught 32 passes for 661 yards and nine scores; Verbal to Tulsa

KADEN MEREDITH

Longview

Return specialist

5-9, 190

By the numbers: Expected to be one of the top running backs in the area after piling up 646 yards and 11 touchdowns on limited carries a year ago, Meredith did major damage as a return man – averaging 34.2 yards per return with one touchdown

MARK PATTON

Tyler Lee

Punter

6-5, 225

By the numbers: Expected to be the Red Raiders’ starter under center, Patton also averaged 33.3 yards per punt with a long of 62 yards

CARLOS CAMPOS

Beckville

Kicker

5-10, 190

By the numbers: Was successful on 41 of 43 extra points and 5 of 7 field goals, with a long of 46 yards

nhague@marshallnewsmessenger.com